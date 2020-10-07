MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

We expect the MG Gloster prices to start at Rs. 35 lakh and go up to Rs. 45-50 lakh

MG Motor India will launch the MG Gloster SUV in India on October 8, 2020. The Gloster is a full-size SUV and is laden with technology and features. It will be India's first level-1 autonomous car with advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS. The Gloster will be sold in four variants which are Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. The base Super variant will be offered only as a seven-seater. The Smart and Savvy variants will be offered as a six-seater only. Sharp is the only trim that will have the option of both six and seven seater configuration. We expect that the prices of the Gloster in its Super trim will start at ₹ 35 lakh and go up to ₹ 45-50 lakh for the top-spec Savvy trim with the 2.0-litre twin turbo engine.

(The MG Gloster will be the flagship model from MG in India)

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine is only available in the base Super and Smart trims and only in the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) spec. But the 2.0-litre twin-turbo powertrain is available in the Sharp and Savvy variants and gets four-wheel-drive (4WD) system as standard. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo engine puts out 215 bhp and a massive 480 Nm of peak torque which are class leading figures. The MG Gloster will go up against the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Toyota Fortuner.

(The MG Gloster gets a nice premium-feeling interior. The only problem are the plasticky buttons and the fact that the dashboard layout look very similar to BMW SUVs)

Standard features will include an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, LED cabin lights, three-zone auto climate control, captain seats, panoramic sunroof, fatigue reminder system, projector lens LED headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), 18-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights, dual front, side and curtain airbags along with electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, hill descent control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist, and rear disc brakes.

(The Gloster will get two diesel engine options, both displacing two-litres but having different output)

Then Gloster SUV also gets an eight-speaker system as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability along with iSmart 2.0 integration that gets over 70 connected car features. Yes! The connected car features on the MG Gloster is only available from Smart trim onwards. The top-of-the-line MG Gloster Savvy 2.0 Twin Turbo trim gets the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) or level 1 autonomous driving system, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic parking assist and adaptive cruise control among others.

