MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks

MG Motor India has confirmed that the Gloster SUV has received more than 2000 bookings in just 3 weeks since its launch.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
The MG Gloster SUV is offered both 6-seater & 7-seater configurations expand View Photos
The MG Gloster SUV is offered both 6-seater & 7-seater configurations

MG Motor India launched the Gloster SUV in India in October this year and priced at ₹ 28.98 lakh, the SUV was loaded to the gills with features. Now MG Motor India has confirmed that the Gloster SUV has received more than 2000 bookings in just 3 weeks since its launch. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, took to social media to announce this development. In his tweet he said, "Thank you esteemed customers to keep faith in MG. Highest ever Hectors done since launch - 3725 retails and recieved 2000 Gloster bookings in 3 weeks!! We are overwhelmed and puts onus on us to come up to your expectations."

Also Read: MG Gloster SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 28.98 Lakh​

The Gloster is offered in four variants which are Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. The base Super variant will be offered only as a seven-seater. The Smart and Savvy variants will be offered as a six-seater only. Sharp is the only trim that will have the option of both six and seven-seater configuration.

There are a lot of standard features on the car like an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, LED cabin lights, three-zone auto climate control, captain seats, panoramic sunroof, fatigue reminder system, projector lens LED headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), 18-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights, dual front, side and curtain airbags along with electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, hill descent control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist, and rear disc brakes.

The Gloster is offered in four variants which are Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy.

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine is only available in the base Super and Smart trims and only in the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) spec. But the 2.0-litre twin-turbo powertrain is available in the Sharp and Savvy variants and gets four-wheel-drive (4WD) system as standard. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Also Read: Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology

What remains to be answered though is the fact that MG Motor India had announced that the prices for the Gloster were introductory and will be so only for the first 2000 customers. Given that 2000 units have been booked, we wait to see if there's a revision in prices.

