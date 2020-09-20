New Cars and Bikes in India
MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 16.84 Lakh

MG Motor India has silently launched the Hector dual-tone variants in India with a starting price of Rs. 16.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hector dual tone variants are offered on the top-end Sharp trim

Highlights

  • Hector Dual Tone variants can be booked online via MG's official site
  • The new variants come in two colour options - Glaze Red and Candy White
  • Hector's new variants are available in both petrol & diesel engines

MG Motor India has officially launched dual-tone variants of its Hector SUV in the country at ₹ 16.84 lakh (Ex-showroom, India). Offered in both petrol and diesel versions, the Hector dual-tone variants are offered on the top-end - Sharp- trim. The newly launched variants of the Hector SUV are priced at a premium of ₹ 20,000 over the other versions. There are two new colours on offer - Glaze Red and Candy White. The dual-tone variants can be booked online through MG's official website.

 The MG Hector dual tone variants come in two colours - Glaze Red and Candy White.

Apart from the new colour options, the overall aesthetics, dimensions and mechanicals of the SUV remain the same. However, there's a contrasting black finished roof with blacked-out pillars enhancing the bold appeal of the SUV. Additionally, the carmaker has also added a black treatment on the ORVMs. Other features and specifications of the SUV remain unchanged.

It comes loaded with a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Voice Command Assists, iSmart connectivity tech which offers almost 50 features, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ABS, EBD, 6 airbags, traction control system, hill hold assist, brake assist and more.

Apart from the new colours, the MG Hector dual-tone variants remain identical to the mono-tone derivatives.

MG Motor India is offering the Hector dual-tone variants with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit is the same 1.5-litre turbocharged mill that develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine comes in two versions - standard and mild-hybrid. The diesel engine is a 2.0-litre turbo motor that produces a maximum power of 168 bhp against a peak torque of 350 Nm. The standard version comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, while the mild-hybrid & diesel derivatives are clubbed to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the Hector dual-tone variants:

Hector Dual Tone Variants

Prices (Ex-showroom, India)

Sharp MT Hybrid (Petrol)

₹ 16.84 Lakh

Sharp DCT (Petrol)

₹ 17.75 Lakh

Sharp MT (Diesel)
₹ 18.08 Lakh

MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.84 Lakh
