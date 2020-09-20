MG Motor India has officially launched dual-tone variants of its Hector SUV in the country at ₹ 16.84 lakh (Ex-showroom, India). Offered in both petrol and diesel versions, the Hector dual-tone variants are offered on the top-end - Sharp- trim. The newly launched variants of the Hector SUV are priced at a premium of ₹ 20,000 over the other versions. There are two new colours on offer - Glaze Red and Candy White. The dual-tone variants can be booked online through MG's official website.
Also Read: MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 13.63 lakh
Apart from the new colour options, the overall aesthetics, dimensions and mechanicals of the SUV remain the same. However, there's a contrasting black finished roof with blacked-out pillars enhancing the bold appeal of the SUV. Additionally, the carmaker has also added a black treatment on the ORVMs. Other features and specifications of the SUV remain unchanged.
It comes loaded with a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Voice Command Assists, iSmart connectivity tech which offers almost 50 features, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ABS, EBD, 6 airbags, traction control system, hill hold assist, brake assist and more.
Also Read: MG Hector Plus Gets A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 46,000
Here are the variant-wise prices of the Hector dual-tone variants:
|
Hector Dual Tone Variants
|
Prices (Ex-showroom, India)
|
Sharp MT Hybrid (Petrol)
|
₹ 16.84 Lakh
|
Sharp DCT (Petrol)
|
₹ 17.75 Lakh
|
Sharp MT (Diesel)
|
0 Comments
₹ 18.08 Lakh
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.