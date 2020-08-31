New Cars and Bikes in India
MG Hector Plus Gets A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 46,000

MG Motor India has increased the prices of the MG Hector Plus SUV in India. The prices have been increased across the board and the quantum of hike ranges from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 46,000. The starting price of the MG Hector Plus is now Rs. 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Updated:
Prices for the MG Hector Plus now start at Rs. 13.74 lakh and go up to Rs. 18.69 lakh.

Highlights

  • MG Hector Plus was launched in July 2020
  • The diesel Style manual variant gets the biggest hike - of Rs. 46,000
  • No other change apart from increase in prices

MG Motor India had launched the MG Hector Plus in July 2020 with prices starting at ₹ 13.49 lakh, and going up to ₹ 18.54 lakh. But at the time of the launch, the company had said that the prices are introductory and will be increased in due time. Well, MG Motor India has increased the prices of the Hector Plus and the quantum of hike ranges from ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 46,000. Prices for the MG Hector Plus now start at ₹ 13.74 lakh and go up to ₹ 18.69 lakh. The diesel Style variant gets the biggest price hike of ₹ 46,000 while the petrol Smart DCT variant along with the diesel Super and Smart variant get a price hike of ₹ 5,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. For a complete lowdown on the prices, refer to the table below.

MG Hector Plus

13.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus Price

Also Read: MG Hector Plus Review

MG Hector Plus Petrol New Price Old Price Difference
Style Manual ₹ 13,73,800 ₹ 13,48,800 ₹ 25,000
Smart DCT ₹ 16,69,800 ₹ 16,64,800 ₹ 5,000
Sharp Manual Hybrid ₹ 17,38,800 ₹ 17,28,800 ₹ 10,000
Sharp DCT ₹ 18,35,800 ₹ 18,20,800 ₹ 15,000
MG Hector Plus Diesel New Price Old Price Difference
Style Manual ₹ 14,89,800 ₹ 14,43,800 ₹ 46,000
Super Manual ₹ 15,69,800 ₹ 15,64,800 ₹ 5,000
Smart Manual ₹ 17,19,800 ₹ 17,14,800 ₹ 5,000
Sharp Manual ₹ 18,68,800 ₹ 18,53,800 ₹ 15,000

The Hector Plus also comes with new visual elements that differentiate it from the regular 5-seater version. At the front, the SUV gets a cleaner, all-black grille flanked by a pair of new LED daytime running lamps. The headlights are new and the full-LED units have been replaced by new LED projector lights with new floating-style indicators, body-coloured bumpers and a smaller skid plate.

Also Read: MG Hector Plus Launched In India

bbdhu0tg

(The MG Hector Plus is 65 mm longer than the Hector, although the wheelbase stays exactly the same)

0 Comments

The MG Hector Plus gets the same engine options as the Hector - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and mild-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic (petrol only). The diesel version, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

