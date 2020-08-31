Prices for the MG Hector Plus now start at Rs. 13.74 lakh and go up to Rs. 18.69 lakh.

MG Motor India had launched the MG Hector Plus in July 2020 with prices starting at ₹ 13.49 lakh, and going up to ₹ 18.54 lakh. But at the time of the launch, the company had said that the prices are introductory and will be increased in due time. Well, MG Motor India has increased the prices of the Hector Plus and the quantum of hike ranges from ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 46,000. Prices for the MG Hector Plus now start at ₹ 13.74 lakh and go up to ₹ 18.69 lakh. The diesel Style variant gets the biggest price hike of ₹ 46,000 while the petrol Smart DCT variant along with the diesel Super and Smart variant get a price hike of ₹ 5,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. For a complete lowdown on the prices, refer to the table below.

MG Hector Plus Petrol New Price Old Price Difference Style Manual ₹ 13,73,800 ₹ 13,48,800 ₹ 25,000 Smart DCT ₹ 16,69,800 ₹ 16,64,800 ₹ 5,000 Sharp Manual Hybrid ₹ 17,38,800 ₹ 17,28,800 ₹ 10,000 Sharp DCT ₹ 18,35,800 ₹ 18,20,800 ₹ 15,000 MG Hector Plus Diesel New Price Old Price Difference Style Manual ₹ 14,89,800 ₹ 14,43,800 ₹ 46,000 Super Manual ₹ 15,69,800 ₹ 15,64,800 ₹ 5,000 Smart Manual ₹ 17,19,800 ₹ 17,14,800 ₹ 5,000 Sharp Manual ₹ 18,68,800 ₹ 18,53,800 ₹ 15,000

The Hector Plus also comes with new visual elements that differentiate it from the regular 5-seater version. At the front, the SUV gets a cleaner, all-black grille flanked by a pair of new LED daytime running lamps. The headlights are new and the full-LED units have been replaced by new LED projector lights with new floating-style indicators, body-coloured bumpers and a smaller skid plate.

(The MG Hector Plus is 65 mm longer than the Hector, although the wheelbase stays exactly the same)

The MG Hector Plus gets the same engine options as the Hector - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and mild-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic (petrol only). The diesel version, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

