The long-anticipated MG Hector Plus today officially went on sale in India, priced at ₹ 13.48 lakh to ₹ 18.53 lakh (ex-showroom India). It's the extended, three-row version of the 5-seater MG Hector, which was launched in India last year and it will be offered in 6-seater option only. The new SUV will be a part of the Hector line-up and it will be offered in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. Compared to the regular Hector, the Hectors Plus comes with a host of cosmetic changes along with few updated features as well.

MG Motor India has also introduced a new, exclusive shade for the Hector Plus - Starry Sky Blue

MG Hector Plus 13.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

In terms of dimensions, the new MG Hector Plus is longer by 65 mm at 4720 mm, allowing the carmaker to accommodate the third row. However, the company hasn't made any changes to the width and height of the SUV as they stand at 1,835 mm and 1,760 mm respectively. Also, the wheelbase remains untouched at 2,750 mm. Additionally, MG Motor India has also introduced a new, exclusive colour for the Hector Plus - Starry Sky Blue, in addition to five existing options - Candy White, Aurora Silver, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, and Glaze Red.

Dimensions Length 4720 mm Width 1835 mm Height 1760 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm

Also Read: MG Hector Plus SUV: What We Know So Far

The MG Hector Plus gets an all-black grille, new LED DRLs, and a set of revised headlights with LED projector units and floating indicators

Visually, the Hector Plus looks a bit classier and more premium thanks to the updated face, with no over the top chrome elements. Upfront, you have the all-black grille, flanked by new LED daytime running lamps, and a set of revised headlights with LED projector units and integrated turn indicators. The front bumper is also new and comes with a smaller faux skid plate. The profile remains identical to the regular Hector, in fact, it even gets the same 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which still look a tad too small on the SUV. The Hector Plus also gets silver roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, revised LED taillamps, and a new rear bumper with underbody cladding and a faux diffuser with chrome elements.

Also Read: MG Hector Plus SUV Teaser Video Reveals Captain Seats

The MG Hector Plus is the first 3-row SUV from the company in India and it comes with captain seats in the second row

The highlight of the Hector Plus is the second row, which comes with captain seats. The seats are draped in smoked sepia brown leather upholstery, with matching leather pads for the doors and the dashboard. The rest of the bits have been carried over from the regular Hector, including the 10.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with the i-Smart technology offering more than 55 connected car features. Other features include eight- ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, an Infinity sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and power driver seats. The SUV also gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera and more. The SUV also gets a smart swipe boot opening function.

Also Read: MG Hector Plus vs MG Hector: What's Different

The MG Hector Plus SUV gets 3 powertrain choices - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine

Engine 1.5-Litre Petrol 1.5-litre Petrol Hybrid 2.0-Litre Diesel Power 141 bhp 141 bhp 168 bhp Torque 250 Nm 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission DCT 6MT 6MT

Under the hood, the MG Hector Plus get the same three powertrain choices as the regular Hector - the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a DCT automatic and a 6-speed manual gearbox, respectively. The diesel version, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.