MG Hector Plus SUV: What We Know So Far

MG Motor India is all set to launch the much-awaited Hector Plus SUV tomorrow in the country. The carmaker has already started accepting pre-bookings for the six-seater Hector across India. Via offline as well as online modes. For customers, interested in purchasing the Hector Plus, they'll have to pay ₹ 50,000 as a token amount. The SUV made its public debut earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020. The India launch of the Hector Plus was expected soon after the expo but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the carmaker will be revealing the prices for the SUV on July 13, 2020. Here's everything we know about the MG Hector Plus so far.

Design

The MG Hector Plus is MG's third product in India after Hector & ZS EV

The new Hector Plus SUV will be the third product from MG Motor India. The six-seater version of the Hector is quite premium and well-equipped, just like the Hector, offering a slightly revamped exterior design. It gets glossy black grille, which is flanked by new LED daytime running lamps, LED headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, floating light turn indicator, LED front and rear fog lamps, LED tail lamps, revised skid plates, shark-fin antenna, dual-tone machined alloys, dual-tone OVRMs with indicators, and much more.

The upcoming Hector Plus SUV is 65 mm longer than the MG Hector

Dimensions

As for proportions, the upcoming Hector Plus SUV is slightly longer than the 5-seater version. The company has increased its length by 65 mm, giving the SUV a bulkier look. The company hasn't made any changes to the width and height of the SUV as they stand at 1,835 mm and 1,760 mm respectively. Also, the wheelbase remains untouched at 2,750 mm.

Dimensions Length 4720 mm Width 1835 mm Height 1760 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm

Variants & Colours

MG Motor will be offering the three-row version of the Hector SUV in 6 variants across three trims - Super, Smart & Sharp. For visual appeal, the SUV will be seen in six body colours - Candy White, Aurora Silver, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Glaze Red & Starry Sky Blue. Notably, the Starry Sky Blue shade will be limited to the Hector Plus SUV only.

Fuel Type Powertrain Trim Petrol Automatic - Smart Sharp Diesel Manual Super Smart Sharp Hybrid Manual - - Sharp

Interior & Features

MG Motor India has fully revealed the cabin of the Hector Plus and the biggest highlight will be SUV's six-seater configuration. The SUV comes with captain seats in the middle row, draped in smoked sepia brown leather upholstery. And, a similar finish is offered on the door-pads and dash. The six-seater Hector features silver highlights on the dash, central console and door pads. The SUV also gets the brand's i-Smart technology offering 55+ connected car features and a 10.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include eight- ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, an Infinity sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and power front seats

The SUV gets smoked sepia brown leather upholstery offering a premium appeal to the cabin

Safety

The model is loaded with safety features such as 6-airbags, ABS with EBD & Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, electric parking brake, rear disc brakes and more. The six-seater Hector Plus also gets 360-degree camera view and front parking sensors as segment-first features. There's also cornering front fog lamps, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat anchors, in addition to speed warning alert.

Powertrain

Engine 1.5-Litre Petrol 1.5-litre Petrol Hybrid 2.0-Litre Diesel Power 141 bhp 141 bhp 168 bhp Torque 250 Nm 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission DCT 6MT 6MT

The MG Hector Plus borrows its powertrains from the 5-seater Hector SUV, which includes a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol, a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid & a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel motor. All the engines are BS6 compliant. The turbocharged petrol motor is offered with a mild-hybrid setup on the higher variant. The unit develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of power figures. It will be mated to a six-speed transmission as standard along with an optional six-speed DCT (hybrid variant). On the other hand, the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures and comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

