MG Hector Plus SUV India Launch Date Announced

MG Hector Plus SUV will be launched in India on July 13, 2020

MG Motor India has announced that the Hector Plus SUV will be launched in India on July 13, 2020. The company had opened bookings for the 6-seater Hector Plus SUV earlier this week in the country. Interested customers can pre-book the SUV by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000 across all MG dealerships as well as online. First revealed at the Auto Expo 2020, MG Motor India is getting ready to launch the car here and it has already started arriving at dealerships across the country.

The Hector Plus SUV is longer by 65mm than the 5-seater Hector

Last month, the company initiated production of the SUV at its Halol plant in Gujarat. The carmaker is leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz for the upcoming SUV. It will be MG's third product in the Indian market after the Hector & ZS EV. It will be offered in three trims - Super, Smart and Sharp.

The SUV gets a new face with a glossy black grille, revised headlamps and body-coloured bumpers

The MG Hector Plus SUV will sport minor cosmetic changes, specifically at the front. The chrome border around the grille is replaced by a glossy black grille, which is flanked by new LED daytime running lamps. Other exterior highlights include new LED headlamps, new front and rear bumper, rear tail lamps, revised skid plates, floating light turn indicator, shark-fin antenna, dual-tone machined alloys and much more. Dimensionally, the 6-seater Hector Plus is longer by 65mm than the Hector, however, the wheelbase remains the same at 2750mm. The new Hector Plus SUV will come in six exterior body colours - Starry Blue, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, Candy White & Aurora Silver.

The 6-seater Hector Plus gets smoked sepia brown leather upholstery

Inside, the SUV sports captain seats in the middle-row featuring smoked sepia brown leather upholstery along with beige headliner, revised dashboard, air vents for the third-row passengers, eight colour ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 17.78 cm coloured MID, 10.4-inch HD touchscreen unit, 8-speakers, MG's iSmart connected car technology with over 55 features and more.

Hector Plus SUV has started arriving at dealership ahead of the launch

On the mechanical front, the Hector Plus SUV will be offered in three engine options - the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, the 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel. The petrol engine makes 141 bhp and 250 Nm of power figures, and it is mated with a DCT and a 6-speed manual transmission. Notably, the manual transmission is offered on the hybrid version only. The 2.0-litre oil burner churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

