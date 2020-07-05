New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Hector Plus SUV Teaser Video Reveals Captain Seats

MG Motor India has released a new teaser video of the upcoming Hector Plus SUV, confirming that the SUV will sport captain seats in the middle row. The SUV is likely to be launched in the country soon.

MG Hector Plus SUV will be launched in India this month

  • MG Hector Plus SUV is likely to be launched in India this month.
  • The SUV will be offered in three variants - Super, Smart and Sharp.
  • The Hector Plus SUV was officially unveiled at 2020 Auto Expo

MG Motor India is all set to launch the Hector Plus SUV in the country soon. The three-row version of the Hector SUV already has been listed on the official website ahead of the launch. Also, the company commenced production of the SUV at its Halol plant in Gujarat. To keep the momentum going, the carmaker has released a teaser video of the Hector Plus SUV revealing interior details of the SUV. The Hector Plus SUV will be MG's third product in the Indian market after Hector & ZS EV.

The teaser video reveals that the SUV will sport captain seats in the middle-row featuring brown leather upholstery. Initially, the SUV will be offered in a six-seater version while the seven-seater iteration will be launched later on. The three-row Hector will also get beige headliner, revised dashboard with matching tan panels air vents for the third-row passengers, MG's connected car technology with a 10.4-inch touchscreen unit.

The upcoming MG Hector Plus SUV will be offered in a 6-seat configuration  

Likely to be launched in the country this month, the SUV will be offered in three variants - Super, Smart and Sharp. First unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo, the new Hector Plus will compete against the upcoming Tata Gravitas, which is a three-row version of the Harrier. It will be based on the same platform as the Hector SUV.

Production of the SUV has commenced at MG's plant in Halol, Gujarat.

The upcoming MG Hector Plus SUV will sport minor cosmetic changes, specifically at the front. The chrome border around the grille is replaced by a glossy black grille, which is flanked by new LED daytime running lamps. Other exterior highlights include new headlamps, new front and rear bumper, rear tail lamps, revised skid plates and much more.

Under the hood, the SUV will get the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and in-house developed 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit. Both the engines will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as an option for the petrol model.

