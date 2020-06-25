MG Hector Plus Starts Reaching Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

The 3-row MG Hector Plus made its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and it's expected to be launched in July

A new set of spy photos confirm that the soon-to-be-launched MG Hector Plus has now started reaching dealership stockyards, indicating that the company has commenced despatches of the SUV. The three-row version of the MG Hector was already supposed to be on sale in India by now, however, the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown forced Morris Garages India to postpone the launch. The SUV is currently expected to be launched in July 2020. First unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo, the new Hector Plus will mainly compete with the upcoming Tata Gravitas, which itself is the 3-row version of the Harrier.

The MG Hector Plus comes with a new face with a glossy black grille, revised headlamps and body-coloured bumpers

As seen in the photos, compared to the regular Hector, the MG Hector Plus comes with a few cosmetic changes, especially, in the front section. The chrome border around the grille is gone and you only get a neat, glossy black grille, flanked by a set of new LED daytime running lamps. The headlamps have also been updated and the new ones look much nicer now, and the plastic cladded bumper has replaced by a new body-coloured one, which looks much nicer.

The MG Hector Plus is currently expected to be launched in the first or second week of July

However, the overall design and silhouette remain unchanged, in fact, it continues to get the same 17-inch wheels, which still look small for the SUV because of the wide, boxy wheel arches. MG has also updated the dimensions of the SUV, however, the company hasn't revealed the figures yet. Having said that, the Hector Plus does come with a pair of revised LED tail-lamps, and a new rear bumper as well with less cladding.

The MG Hector Plus in the photos comes with a six-seater layout with new tan faux leather upholstery

The model in the spy photos is the six-seater version of the SUV, and as you can see, it comes with new tan faux leather upholstery, beige headliner, and a revised dashboard with matching tan panels. The SUV also gets air vents for the third-row passengers, in addition to the rear AC vents with adjustable headrests for all passengers. Rest of the features are expected to remain identical to the 5-seater Hector, including the connected car technology, that comes with the vertically stacked 10.4-inch touchscreen unit.

Powertrain wise, the Hector Plus comes with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid motors from the Hector mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while DCT could be given as an option on the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine.

Image Source: MotorBeam

