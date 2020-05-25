MG Hector Plus SUV Spotted Testing During Lockdown

The automobile industry has been massively impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. With the lockdown restrictions easing-off, the auto industry is gradually approaching towards the normal. Retail outlets, service stations and factories have resumed operations and deliveries of vehicles has begun. Carmakers also have resumed testing future products and proof of that is this heavily camouflaged MG Hector Plus SUV that was spotted doing rounds near its Halol plant. The MG Hector SUV was expected to be launched in India last month, but it got delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

MG Hector Plus spied testing in India during lockdown near Halol plant

The bigger Hector SUV is now expected to hit the Indian market by June, probably towards the end of the month. The MG Hector Plus SUV was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year in February. It will be based on carmaker's popular Hector SUV and will offer three-rows of seating, making space for two more people. Notably, the Hector Plus SUV will be offered in six-seater & seven-seater configurations. However, the six-seater version will essentially get captain seats in the second row.

Dimensionally, the MG Hector Plus will be slightly longer than the regular Hector SUV whereas the wheelbase will be identical to the five-seater model. This has been done at the rear to add more space in the last row. Visually, the SUV will feature minor design changes sporting a glossy black grille, which is flanked by new LED headlamps, LED DRLs, updated front bumper, new tail lamps, and revamped rear bumper and much more.

MG Hector Plus SUV was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo in February

Mechanically, the Hector Plus will come powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine and the in-house developed 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit. Both the engines will be mated with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as optional on the petrol models.

