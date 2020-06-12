New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: MG Hector Plus Spotted In New Colour; Launch In July

In the pictures you can see the exclusive positioning colour for the new model. The colour (called Starry Sky Blue incidentally), will be available exclusively on the Hector Plus only

After a good start with the MG Hector and MG ZS-EV, the SAIC-owned brand will look for further impetus with its next offering. The MG Hector Plus is going to be MG's next launch in India. And confirming that the slightly delayed launch is now imminent, carandbike has been able to obtain some pictures of its ad film shoot in progress - in the UK, where the film is being shot. In the pictures you can see the exclusive positioning colour for the new model. The colour (called Starry Sky Blue incidentally), will be available exclusively on the Hector Plus only, and will not be an option for the existing 5-seater Hector. The car was to be launched earlier, but has been delayed due to the ongoing covid-19 crisis. We have it on good authority that the launch will now happen in the first or second week of July.

The SUV was first shown at the Auto Expo in February 2020, and is larger than the Hector of course. There will be a 6 and 7 seater layout option on the Hector Plus. The wheelbase of the MG Hector Plus is identical to the five-seater model but we were earlier informed that dimensions of the SUV have been updated which likely could have been done at the rear to add more space in the last row.

In terms of looks there are minor changes limited to the chrome border around the grille which is replaced by a glossy black grille, flanked by a set of new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The headlamps have also been updated and the black claddings are now gone.

Even the Hector Plus will be offered with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine and the in-house developed 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor. While the six-speed manual transmission will be standard, the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) will be optional in the petrol variants.

