MG Motor India Begins Production Of Hector Plus SUV In India

MG Motor India has commenced the commercial production of the Hector Plus in India. We already knew that the company will manufacture the Hector Plus at its Halol plant, and we exclusively told you that the SUV will be launched in India in July this year. MG Motor India showcased the Hector Plus at the Auto Expo 2020 and it was just last week that we gave you a glimpse of the new colour that it will offered in. In fact the 'Starry Sky Blue' colour that the Hector Plus was spotted in, is exclusive to the model and it was then that we gave you details about the launch as well. The car was to be launched earlier, but has been delayed due to the ongoing covid-19 crisis.

The MG Hector Plus will be available in this Starry Sky Blue colour

The Hector Plus is based on the same platform as the Hector SUV but differentiates itself from the latter is quite a few departments. To begin with, the Hector Plus will be offered with captain seats in the middle row. A third row has also been added and it will have a 6 or 7 seater layout. On the looks front, the SUV sees minor changes in the form of chrome border around the grille which is replaced by a glossy black grille, flanked by a set of new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The headlamps have also been updated and the black claddings are now gone. It gets new front and rear bumpers, new rear tail light design, and revised skid plates.

The MG Hector Plus was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Manish Manek, Chief Plant Officer, MG Motor India, said, "The Hector Plus is aimed at addressing specific family needs with captain seats in the middle row and a third row for teenagers. Further augmenting the Hector brand family, the Hector Plus stands out as the smarter choice with advanced technology, best in-class safety, and unmatched comfort."

The MG Hector Plus gets the same wheelbase as the 5-seater version

The MG Hector Plus will also be a connected car as it will come with Over the Air (OTA) technology, allowing customers to update software/firmware, feature themes, and infotainment content seamlessly. The Hector Plus will be the company's third SUV in the country and will sit above the 5-seater Hector. While the 5-seater is priced between ₹ 12.74 lakh to ₹ 17.73 lakh, we expect the Hector Plus to cost a little more than that.

