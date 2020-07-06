New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Motor India Opens Bookings For The Hector Plus

The Hector Plus will come with the iSmart connected car technology and will boast of more than 55 features.

MG Motor India has commenced production of the Hector Plus at its Halol plant

MG Motor India has kick started bookings for the Hector Plus in India which confirms that the launch of the vehicle is just around the corner. For customers looking to buy the SUV, the company has opened bookings for ₹ 50,000 and that can be paid online. We've already told you all there is to know about the car, ever since we first saw it at the Auto Expo 2020. Well, there's new information that MG Motor India has now come out with and this includes the features that are on offer and also the powertrain options that it will now come with.

Let's begin with the features. Yes, the MG Hector Plus, will be a connected car and will boast of the same 10.24 touchscreen infotainment system as in the 5-seater Hector. The Hector Plus will come with the iSmart connected car technology and will boast of more than 55 features. It also comes with what MG calls a ‘Smart Swipe' system, which basically is a hand-free way of opening the tailgate, by swiping your leg underneath the rear bumper. Now this is not a new feature in India, but certainly the first time we'll see one in an MG car in  the country.

The MG Hector Plus is longer than the Hector by 65 mm 

MG will offer the Hector in 6 colours – Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry black, candy white, aurora silver and of course the colour that'll only be available on the Hector Plus – the Starry Sky Blue and we have to say, the colour definitely suits the car. 

The Starry Blue colour will be only available on the Hector Plus 

The company has also announced the powertrain options that will be available on the Hector Plus and these include – the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, the 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and the 2-litre turbocharged diesel. The petrol engine is good enough for 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is available with a DCT and a 6-speed manual transmission. The manual transmission though is only made available on the hybrid version though. The 2-litre diesel motor punches out 168 bhp and there's 350 Nm of torque on offer. The diesel will be available only with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Hector Plus gets captain seats on the second row 

While the overall design and silhouette of the Hector Plus remain unchanged compared to the 5-seater version, there are a few changes made to the styling. The Hector Plus does come with a pair of revised LED tail-lamps, and a new rear bumper as well with less cladding. However, the Hector Plus is longer by 65mm than the 5-seater version. The wheelbase though remains the same at 2750mm
 

