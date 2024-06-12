Login
MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Increased: Check Updated Price List

With the price hike, the the Hector Plus now starts at Rs 18.20 lakh; entry-level Hector price remains unchanged.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • MG has hiked the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus.
  • MG Hector price hike goes up to Rs 22,000.
  • MG Hector Plus price hike goes up to Rs 30,000.

MG Motor India has hiked prices of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in its lineup by up to Rs 30,000. With the price hike, the Hector Plus now starts at Rs 18.20 lakh (ex-showroom), but the price of the entry-level Hector remains unchanged, with the SUV's prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector SUV is the brand’s first product in India, and by far its most successful, although the vehicle’s sales figures have gone down in recent times. The Hector Plus which is the vehicle’s three-row iteration was introduced later. 

 

Also Read: MG Gloster Now Available With Optional Ventilated Front Seats; New Accessories Added

 

MG Hector 

VariantNew Price (ex-showroom)Price Difference
Style petrol MTRs 13.99 lakhPrice Unchanged
Style diesel MTRs 17.30 LakhPrice Unchanged
Shine Pro petrol MTRs 16.16 lakhRs 16,000
Shine Pro petrol CVTRs 17.17 lakhRs 17,000
Shine Pro diesel MTRs 17.88 lakhRs 18,000
Select Pro petrol MTRs 17.48 lakhRs 18,000
Select Pro petrol CVTRs 18.68 lakhRs 19,000
Select Pro diesel MTRs 18.89 lakh  Rs 19,000
Sharp Pro petrol MTRs 19.90 lakhRs 20,000
Sharp Pro petrol CVTRs 21.21 lakhRs 21,000
Sharp Pro diesel MTRs 21.92 lakh  Rs 22,000
Savvy Pro petrol CVT  Rs 22.17 lakhRs 22,000
Blackstorm petrol CVTRs 21.53 lakh  Rs 21,000
BlackStorm diesel MTRs 22.24 lakh  Rs 22,000
Smart petrol MTRs 18.43 lakhRs 19,000
Smart Pro diesel MTRs 20 lakhPrice Unchanged

 

MG Hector Petrol Price Hike

 

With the price hike, the Shine Pro petrol manual and petrol automatic variants get price hikes of Rs 16,000 and Rs 17,000 and are now priced at Rs 16.16 lakh and Rs 17.17 lakh respectively. Prices of the Select Pro manual and automatic variants on the other hand, are up by Rs 18,000 and Rs 19,000 respectively, and can now be had for Rs 17.48 lakh and Rs 18.68 lakh. The Savvy Pro petrol CVT (now priced at Rs 22.17 lakh), received a price hike of Rs 22,000. The Sharp Pro petrol manual variant is now priced at Rs 19.90 lakh after a price hike of Rs 20,000, while its automatic version can now be had for Rs 21.21 lakh, up by Rs 21,000. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

MG Hector Diesel Price Hike

 

The diesel version of the Shine Pro variant received a price hike of Rs 18,000 and is now sold at Rs 17.88 lakh. The diesel variant of the Select Pro on the other hand, now retails at Rs 18.89 lakh, up from Rs 18.70 lakh that it previously retailed at. The Sharp Pro diesel is now priced at Rs 21.92 lakh after a price hike of Rs 22,000. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

MG Hector BlackStorm Price Hike

 

The Blackstorm diesel manual variant is now priced at Rs 22.24 lakh, up by Rs 22,000 while the Blackstorm petrol automatic variant is now priced at Rs 21.53 lakh after a Rs 21,000 hike. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: MG Gloster Snowstorm, Gloster Desert Storm Launched; Prices Start At 41.05 Lakh

 

MG Hector Plus

VariantNew Price (ex-showroom)Price Difference
Style 6S/7S petrol MTRs 17.30 lakhRs 30,000
Select Pro 7S petrol MTRs 18.20 lakhRs 20,000
Select Pro 7S dieselRs 19.82 lakhRs 22,000
Sharp Pro 7S/6S petrol MTRs 20.63 lakhRs 23,000
Sharp Pro 7S/6S petrol CVTRs 21.97 lakhRs 24,000
Sharp Pro 7S dieselRs 22.50 lakhRs 20,000
Sharp Pro 6S diesel Rs 22.76 lakhRs 25,000
Savvy Pro 7S/6S petrol CVTRs 22.93 lakh  Rs 25,000
BlackStorm 7S petrol CVTRs 22.29 lakhRs 24,000
BlackStorm 7S diesel Rs 22.87 lakhRs 25,000
BlackStorm 6S diesel Rs 23.08 lakh  Rs 25,000
Smart Pro 6S dieselRs 21.23 lakhRs 23,000

Hector Plus Petrol Price Hike

 

The Select Pro petrol variant of the Hector Plus receives a price hike of Rs 20,000 and is now priced at Rs 18.20 lakh. The Sharp Pro petrol variants on the other hand are now priced at Rs 20.63 lakh (Manual), Rs 21.97 lakh (Automatic). The petrol-powered Style variant received the highest price hike of Rs 30,000 and is now priced at Rs 17.30 lakh. The Savvy Pro is now priced at Rs 22.93 lakh, after a Rs 25,000 price hike. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Hector Plus Diesel Price Hike

 

The Select Pro diesel variant is now priced at Rs 19.82 lakh, after a price hike of Rs 22,000. The Diesel Sharp Pro variants are priced at Rs 22.50 lakh (six-seat) and Rs 22.76 lakh (seven-seat), up by Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The Smart Pro variant, on the other hand, can now be had for Rs 21.23 lakh, after a price hike of Rs 23,000.(All prices, ex-showroom)

 

Hector Plus Blackstorm Price Hike

 

The Blackstorm variants of the Hector Plus also received price hikes, with the Petrol variant now priced at Rs 22.29 lakh (Rs 24,000 hike), and the diesel variants now priced at Rs 22.87 lakh (6-seat) and Rs 23.08 lakh (7-seat), both after a Rs 25,000 hike. (All prices, ex-showroom).

