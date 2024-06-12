MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Increased: Check Updated Price List

MG Motor India has hiked prices of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in its lineup by up to Rs 30,000. With the price hike, the Hector Plus now starts at Rs 18.20 lakh (ex-showroom), but the price of the entry-level Hector remains unchanged, with the SUV's prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector SUV is the brand’s first product in India, and by far its most successful, although the vehicle’s sales figures have gone down in recent times. The Hector Plus which is the vehicle’s three-row iteration was introduced later.

MG Hector

Variant New Price (ex-showroom) Price Difference Style petrol MT Rs 13.99 lakh Price Unchanged Style diesel MT Rs 17.30 Lakh Price Unchanged Shine Pro petrol MT Rs 16.16 lakh Rs 16,000 Shine Pro petrol CVT Rs 17.17 lakh Rs 17,000 Shine Pro diesel MT Rs 17.88 lakh Rs 18,000 Select Pro petrol MT Rs 17.48 lakh Rs 18,000 Select Pro petrol CVT Rs 18.68 lakh Rs 19,000 Select Pro diesel MT Rs 18.89 lakh Rs 19,000 Sharp Pro petrol MT Rs 19.90 lakh Rs 20,000 Sharp Pro petrol CVT Rs 21.21 lakh Rs 21,000 Sharp Pro diesel MT Rs 21.92 lakh Rs 22,000 Savvy Pro petrol CVT Rs 22.17 lakh Rs 22,000 Blackstorm petrol CVT Rs 21.53 lakh Rs 21,000 BlackStorm diesel MT Rs 22.24 lakh Rs 22,000 Smart petrol MT Rs 18.43 lakh Rs 19,000 Smart Pro diesel MT Rs 20 lakh Price Unchanged

MG Hector Petrol Price Hike

With the price hike, the Shine Pro petrol manual and petrol automatic variants get price hikes of Rs 16,000 and Rs 17,000 and are now priced at Rs 16.16 lakh and Rs 17.17 lakh respectively. Prices of the Select Pro manual and automatic variants on the other hand, are up by Rs 18,000 and Rs 19,000 respectively, and can now be had for Rs 17.48 lakh and Rs 18.68 lakh. The Savvy Pro petrol CVT (now priced at Rs 22.17 lakh), received a price hike of Rs 22,000. The Sharp Pro petrol manual variant is now priced at Rs 19.90 lakh after a price hike of Rs 20,000, while its automatic version can now be had for Rs 21.21 lakh, up by Rs 21,000. (All prices, ex-showroom).

MG Hector Diesel Price Hike

The diesel version of the Shine Pro variant received a price hike of Rs 18,000 and is now sold at Rs 17.88 lakh. The diesel variant of the Select Pro on the other hand, now retails at Rs 18.89 lakh, up from Rs 18.70 lakh that it previously retailed at. The Sharp Pro diesel is now priced at Rs 21.92 lakh after a price hike of Rs 22,000. (All prices, ex-showroom).

MG Hector BlackStorm Price Hike

The Blackstorm diesel manual variant is now priced at Rs 22.24 lakh, up by Rs 22,000 while the Blackstorm petrol automatic variant is now priced at Rs 21.53 lakh after a Rs 21,000 hike. (All prices, ex-showroom).

MG Hector Plus

Variant New Price (ex-showroom) Price Difference Style 6S/7S petrol MT Rs 17.30 lakh Rs 30,000 Select Pro 7S petrol MT Rs 18.20 lakh Rs 20,000 Select Pro 7S diesel Rs 19.82 lakh Rs 22,000 Sharp Pro 7S/6S petrol MT Rs 20.63 lakh Rs 23,000 Sharp Pro 7S/6S petrol CVT Rs 21.97 lakh Rs 24,000 Sharp Pro 7S diesel Rs 22.50 lakh Rs 20,000 Sharp Pro 6S diesel Rs 22.76 lakh Rs 25,000 Savvy Pro 7S/6S petrol CVT Rs 22.93 lakh Rs 25,000 BlackStorm 7S petrol CVT Rs 22.29 lakh Rs 24,000 BlackStorm 7S diesel Rs 22.87 lakh Rs 25,000 BlackStorm 6S diesel Rs 23.08 lakh Rs 25,000 Smart Pro 6S diesel Rs 21.23 lakh Rs 23,000

Hector Plus Petrol Price Hike

The Select Pro petrol variant of the Hector Plus receives a price hike of Rs 20,000 and is now priced at Rs 18.20 lakh. The Sharp Pro petrol variants on the other hand are now priced at Rs 20.63 lakh (Manual), Rs 21.97 lakh (Automatic). The petrol-powered Style variant received the highest price hike of Rs 30,000 and is now priced at Rs 17.30 lakh. The Savvy Pro is now priced at Rs 22.93 lakh, after a Rs 25,000 price hike. (All prices, ex-showroom).

Hector Plus Diesel Price Hike

The Select Pro diesel variant is now priced at Rs 19.82 lakh, after a price hike of Rs 22,000. The Diesel Sharp Pro variants are priced at Rs 22.50 lakh (six-seat) and Rs 22.76 lakh (seven-seat), up by Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The Smart Pro variant, on the other hand, can now be had for Rs 21.23 lakh, after a price hike of Rs 23,000.(All prices, ex-showroom)

Hector Plus Blackstorm Price Hike

The Blackstorm variants of the Hector Plus also received price hikes, with the Petrol variant now priced at Rs 22.29 lakh (Rs 24,000 hike), and the diesel variants now priced at Rs 22.87 lakh (6-seat) and Rs 23.08 lakh (7-seat), both after a Rs 25,000 hike. (All prices, ex-showroom).