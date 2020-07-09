MG Hector Plus vs MG Hector: What's Different

MG Motor India is all set to launch the new Hector Plus SUV on July 13, 2020 and has already started accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The SUV made its debut earlier this year in February at Auto Expo 2020 and we already know that it's essentially a seven or a six-seater version of the MG Hector. However, changes are not limited to just the last row seats. There are some exterior and interior updates as well. Read on to know how different the Hector Plus is from the standard MG Hector.

Also Read: MG Hector Plus SUV India Launch Date Announced

Exterior And Dimensions

The MG Hector Plus gets a revised front-end and is 65 mm longer compared to the Hector.

The MG Hector Plus is 65 mm longer than the MG Hector as both bumpers in the Hector Plus have been redesigned and are bulkier compared to those seen on the Hector. MG Motor hasn't made any changes to its sheet metal and the wheelbase remains same at 2,750 mm. The face also sees some design revisions like a gloss black grille and the daytime running lamps (DRLs) get different motifs.

The MG Hector Plus gets a redesigned rear bumper as well. The MG Hector Plus gets a redesigned rear bumper as well.

The redesigned front bumper also sports new LED headlights and it gets bolder skid plates both at the front and rear. Other new elements on the Hector Plus include floating signal turn indicators, shark-fin antenna and dual tone machined alloy wheels.

Interior

The MG Hector Plus will be offered in both six-seater and seven-seater configurations.

The biggest highlight on the inside of course are the new six-seater layouts along with third-row seating. The new seats are also draped in smoked sepia brown leather upholstery and similar finish on the door-pads and dash. There are also silver highlights on the dash, central console and on the door pads as well, unlike the all black finish on the MG Hector.

Features

The seats are draped in Sepia brown leather while the 10.4-inch infotainment screen is carried forward from the Hector.

Now in terms of features, the MG Hector Plus is identical to the Hector. The vertical 10.4-inch HD touchscreen takes the centre stage and is a one source destination to access the entire range of connected car features. Of course you can continue to access most of that with the voice assist function as well. Then there is an eight-speaker Infinity surround sound system, 7-inch MID screen, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a lager panoramic sunroof, powered ORVMs and power adjustable driver's seat among others.

Engines

The MG Hector Plus will share its engine line-up with the Hector.

Even the powertrains in the MG Hector Plus will be shared with the Hector. First up it's the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 turbo petrol engine that will be offered with a mild-hybrid setup in higher variants. The engine puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed transmission as standard while a six-speed dual clutch automatic transmission is optional on hybrid variants. Then is the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 diesel engine that belts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.