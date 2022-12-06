2023 MG Hector Plus Spied Ahead Of Debut

  • Home
New Hector Plus expected to get similar updates as the new-gen Hector while carrying forward the existing engine options.
06-Dec-22 10:19 AM IST
  • 2023 Hector Plus expected to get similar changes as the new Hector
  • Cabin design to also get changes in line with the new Hector
  • Engine options expected to remain unchanged

The upcoming 2023 Hector Plus test car has been spotted in India for the first time. The SUV was spied wearing heavy camouflage in a parking lot. The images of the exterior revealed little as to the extent of changes though we could expect the Hector Plus to get similar exterior updates as the upcoming 2023 Hector. The SUV could also get a grille design unique to the model for greater product differentiation – similar to the current model.

The rear too is expected to get design tweaks such as revamped taillights and a new bumper. The alloy wheels meanwhile were of the same design as the current model.

Images of the interior showed a covered dashboard though we expect the Hector Plus to also get the new 14-inch touchscreen from the 2023 Hector. The dashboard design too is expected to be mirrored from its five-seat sibling with an all-new design and greater use of soft touch materials. There will be more tech on board as well with the model likely to now get MG’s suit of ADAS features.

The three row configuration was also evident in the images with captain seats in the second row and dedicated seat belts for the third row visible. The third row itself was folded down.

Under the bonnet, the engine line-up is expected to remain unchanged. The current model is available with a pair of 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines as well as the tried and tested 2.0-litre diesel.

Expect the new Hector Plus to debut shortly after the new Hector which is expected to debut in the coming months.

