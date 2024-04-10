MG Hector Blackstorm Edition Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 21.24 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched a blacked-out edition of the Hector SUV in the market, named the Hector Blackstorm. Based on the Sharp Pro variant of the SUV, the Hector Blackstorm is available in 5-, 6- and 7-seat variants. The Blackstorm sports a special Starry black paint job and gets black theme interiors with gunmetal accents. Prices begin at Rs. 21.24 lakh for Hector Blackstorm CVT, and go up to Rs. 22.75 lakh for the 6-seat diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The edition commands a premium of Rs. 25,000 over the Sharp Pro trim. Here's a complete list of prices.

Blackstorm variants Ex-showroom prices Hector (Petrol + CVT) Rs. 21.24 lakh Hector (Diesel + MT) Rs. 21.94 lakh Hector Plus 7-seater (Petrol + CVT) Rs. 21.97 lakh Hector Plus 7-seater (Diesel + MT) Rs. 22.54 lakh Hector Plus 6-seater (Diesel + MT) Rs. 22.75 lakh

On the outside, the Blackstorm gets dark chrome finish on brand logos, diamond mesh grille, skid plates, tailgate garnish and body side cladding. The SUV also gets 18-inch black alloys with red calipers, piano black roof rails, LED headlamp with piano black bezel and a smoked effect for the connected taillights. A Blackstorm emblem can also be fitted at the dealership.

Doors, seats and dash are all finished in black.

The cabin gets an opulent black theme interior with gunmetal accents while the doors, seats and dash are all finished in black. A Blackstorm logo is provided on the front headrests. Since the edition is based on the Sharp Pro variant it gets a14-inch HD Portrait infotainment system which is compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Other features include a full digital instruments display, wireless charger and a digital key.

While the Hector Blackstorm and Hector Plus (7-seater) Blackstorm are available with both petrol (CVT) and diesel (MT) options, the 6-seater Hector Plus gets only a diesel mill. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 141 bhp & 250 Nm and the 2.0-litre diesel motor churns out 168 bhp & 350 Nm.