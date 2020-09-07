MG Motor India officially launched the special anniversary edition of the Hector SUV in the country. The limited-edition model of the SUV is offered in both petrol and diesel version, with prices starting at ₹ 13.63 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The MG Hector Special Anniversary edition is available only in the Super trim. The diesel version is priced from ₹ 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). Notably, the prices of the special edition are the same as that of the regular model based on the Super trim.

The MG Hector special anniversary edition sees no cosmetic or mechanical changes.

The design, aesthetics, dimensions, and mechanicals of the model remain unchanged. The MG Hector special anniversary edition model now comes loaded with additional features like wireless mobile charger, air purifier, a Medklinn in-car kit and 26.4cm display screen. The SUV continues to get 25 plus standard safety features, 50 plus connected car features, built-in voice assistant, dual panoramic sunroof and more.

Mechanically, the MG Hector special anniversary model is offered in two powertrain options - a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. The Fiat-sourced diesel motor produces a maximum power of 168 bhp against a peak torque of 350 Nm. On the other hand, the petrol mill develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The MG Hector special anniversary edition comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines

The carmaker will also be launching the Gloster SUV in India very soon, probably before Diwali. The flagship product will be a feature-loaded, technology-rich SUV packed with a host features such as auto park assist, advanced driver assistance systems, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 12 speakers, emergency stop, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance system (CAS) and more.

