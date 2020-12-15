MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries

MG Motor India has teamed up with TES-AMM, a global e-waste recycling, and end-to-end service provider to sustainably recycle MG ZS EV batteries. The company says the tie-up will ensure owners that the lithium-ion batteries are being recycled or discarded safely, promising minimal carbon footprint. This is the brand's second such partnership for battery recycling. The TES-AMM tie-up is the fourth such association of the automaker at the national level as it aims to build an ecosytem for electric vehicles.

Speaking on the tie-up, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India said, "At MG, we are on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India's drive towards its greener and cleaner future. We strongly believe that battery management is a critical area that needs focus. Our partnership with TES-AMM builds along these lines and ensures that batteries not only re-enter the value chain but are also recycled while following the most eco-friendly protocols. We believe it will go a long way in India's sustainable e-mobility future."

The MG ZS EV uses a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers a synchronous motor

TES-AMM CMD, Ram Ramachandran said, "TES-AMM has been a trusted leader in e-waste Recycling. Established in 2006, we have seen a great advancement of technology which means newer goods entering into the market. TES-AMM is continuously striving to cater to the need by setting up state-of-the-art facilities that are ultramodern and cost-effective and provide safe and secure battery management. We are happy to enter into a partnership with MG which has taken a great initiative towards clean energy. We shall strive towards providing a sustainable recycling solution for the same."

TES-AMM has Asia's only lithium-ion battery recycling plant and is one of the few companies certified in multiple management systems including 18001:2007/R2 (Responsible Recycling) alongside others. It also comes with a unique mechanical-hydrometallurgical process for enhanced asset recovery that is said to be environmentally superior and safer.

MG Motor India sold over 1000 units of the ZS EV since its launch earlier this year

The MG ZS EV was introduced in January this year and the automaker has sold over 1000 units so far. The model comes with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor that belts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes using a fast charger

MG Motor India has been working to build an integrated ecosystem for electric vehicles that not only includes the sale and distribution of the electric vehicles, while also setting up charging stations across several locations pan India. The company previously partnered with Umicore to secure safe disposal of batteries along with Exicom Tele Systems and Tata Power for their second-life use for non-automotive applications.

