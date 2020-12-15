New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries

TES-AMM has Asia's only lithium-ion battery recycling plant and is one of the few companies certified in multiple management systems, and will help MG Motor India to safely dispose and recycle batteries from the MG ZS EV.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
This is MG Motor India's fourth such partnership in creating an ecosystem for electric vehicles expand View Photos
This is MG Motor India's fourth such partnership in creating an ecosystem for electric vehicles

Highlights

  • MG Motor India has tied-up with TES-AMM to recycle li-ion batteries
  • TES-AMM is a global e-waste recycling and end-to-end service provider
  • MG Motor India tied up up with Umicore in 2019 for safe battery disposal

MG Motor India has teamed up with TES-AMM, a global e-waste recycling, and end-to-end service provider to sustainably recycle MG ZS EV batteries. The company says the tie-up will ensure owners that the lithium-ion batteries are being recycled or discarded safely, promising minimal carbon footprint. This is the brand's second such partnership for battery recycling. The TES-AMM tie-up is the fourth such association of the automaker at the national level as it aims to build an ecosytem for electric vehicles.

Also Read: MG ZS Electric SUV Review

Speaking on the tie-up, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India said, "At MG, we are on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India's drive towards its greener and cleaner future. We strongly believe that battery management is a critical area that needs focus. Our partnership with TES-AMM builds along these lines and ensures that batteries not only re-enter the value chain but are also recycled while following the most eco-friendly protocols. We believe it will go a long way in India's sustainable e-mobility future."

lehc0h3o

The MG ZS EV uses a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers a synchronous motor

TES-AMM CMD, Ram Ramachandran said, "TES-AMM has been a trusted leader in e-waste Recycling. Established in 2006, we have seen a great advancement of technology which means newer goods entering into the market. TES-AMM is continuously striving to cater to the need by setting up state-of-the-art facilities that are ultramodern and cost-effective and provide safe and secure battery management. We are happy to enter into a partnership with MG which has taken a great initiative towards clean energy. We shall strive towards providing a sustainable recycling solution for the same."

Newsbeep

TES-AMM has Asia's only lithium-ion battery recycling plant and is one of the few companies certified in multiple management systems including 18001:2007/R2 (Responsible Recycling) alongside others. It also comes with a unique mechanical-hydrometallurgical process for enhanced asset recovery that is said to be environmentally superior and safer.

Also Read: All-Electric MG ZS EV Sales Breach The 400 Units Mark

m1j7gjpc

MG Motor India sold over 1000 units of the ZS EV since its launch earlier this year

The MG ZS EV was introduced in January this year and the automaker has sold over 1000 units so far. The model comes with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor that belts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes using a fast charger

0 Comments

MG Motor India has been working to build an integrated ecosystem for electric vehicles that not only includes the sale and distribution of the electric vehicles, while also setting up charging stations across several locations pan India. The company previously partnered with Umicore to secure safe disposal of batteries along with Exicom Tele Systems and Tata Power for their second-life use for non-automotive applications.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Upcoming Premium SUV Launches In 2021
Upcoming Premium SUV Launches In 2021
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Volvo S60 2021 Tech Check: Smart and Classy 
Volvo S60 2021 Tech Check: Smart and Classy 
Skoda Trademarks The Name Slavia In India; What Could It Be For?
Skoda Trademarks The Name Slavia In India; What Could It Be For?
Honda Two-Wheelers Offers Cashback Worth Rs. 5,000 On Select Models
Honda Two-Wheelers Offers Cashback Worth Rs. 5,000 On Select Models
Bentley’s First New Blower Completed In 90 Years
Bentley’s First New Blower Completed In 90 Years
Citroen C3-Based SUV Spotted Testing In India Again
Citroen C3-Based SUV Spotted Testing In India Again
Best Two-Wheeler Video Reviews Of 2020
Best Two-Wheeler Video Reviews Of 2020
F1: Vettel Calls Leclerc The Most Talented Driver He Has Seen In 15 Years
F1: Vettel Calls Leclerc The Most Talented Driver He Has Seen In 15 Years
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities