Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market

Hyundai sold a total of 47,400 vehicles in the domestic market in December 2020. When compared to the same period last year, the company has managed to register a sales growth of 24.89 per cent. Hyundai sold only 37, 953 vehicles in December 2019. Exports too saw a steep rise with the company registering a year-on-year growth of 58.84 per cent. Hyundai exported 19,350 units in December 2020 compared to 12,182 units in December 2019. While the year-on-year growth might be a significant one, month-on-month sales dropped by 2.9 per cent compared to sales in November 2020.

The new Tucson has been well received in the Indian market

In the calendar year of 2020, Hyundai registered cumulative sales of 5,22,542 units. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The world has witnessed multiple challenges in 2020. However, as the most innovative brand, Hyundai has emerged stronger out of this crisis, leading the way for economic revival. Right from the introduction of innovative initiatives such as Click-to-Buy and Hyundai Mobility Membership to the launch of Aura, All New Creta, Spirited New Verna, the New Tucson and the all-new i20 coupled with multiple powertrain options, we have redefined experiences to give customers superior products & services in every segment. This clearly reflected in our domestic sales that achieved new horizons, with Hyundai managing to increase market share for the second year in succession.

The company achieved a new milestone of highest production in a single month since inception with 71,178 units.

