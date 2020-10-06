New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors sold 2,02,873 units in the second quarter of FY2021 which is a decline of 16 per cent.

Updated:
Tata Motors PV sales in Q2 FY2021 were at 1,46,259 units, down by 9 per cent.

  • Tata Motors PV sales in Q2 FY2021 were at 1,46,259 units, down 9 per cent
  • CV wholesale stood at 56,614 units which is down by 29 per cent.
  • Jaguar Land Rover wholesale stood at 91,367 units in the same quarter.

Tata Motors has reported a decline of 16 per cent in its global wholesales in the second quarter of FY2021 at 2,02,873 units. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2 FY21 stood at 56,614 units which is down by 29 per cent as compared to Q2 FY2020. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2 FY2021 were at 1,46,259 units, lower by 9 per cent. The sales report also includes number sold of Jaguar Land Rover that stood at 91,367 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 18,189 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter stood at 73,178 vehicles.

72t2g9ic

91,367 units of Jaguar Land Rover were sold in the Q2 FY2020.

Speaking of passenger vehicle (PV) sales, in September 2020 the company's domestic sales stood at 44,444 units, recording a hike of 37 per cent as compared to 32,376 units in the same month last year. The company witnessed its passenger vehicle volumes register a triple-digit growth as sales for September 2020 stood at 21,199 units, an increase of 163 per cent as against 8097 units sold in September last year. Tata Motors' PV sales in Q2 of FY21 stood at 54,794 units, a growth of 112 per cent as compared to 25,898 units the company sold in Q2 FY2020.

tata prima main

Tata Motor's CV Sales went down by 4.3 per cent in September 2020.

In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, Tata Motors' domestic sales stood at 23,245 units last month, a decline of 4.3 per cent as against 24,279 units sold in September last year. CV exports were registered at 1665 units and were down by 56 per cent over 3800 vehicles shipped during the same month last year. Tata's total CV sales were down by 11 per cent with 24,910 units sold in September 2020, as opposed to 28,079 units during the same month last year.

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

