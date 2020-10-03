New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

A heavily camouflaged test mule of the Tata HBX micro SUV was spotted testing in India. The SUV is likely to be launched in India early next year.

The Tata HBX is based on the H2X concept showcased at Geneva Motor Show

Highlights

  • Tata HBX test mule shows tri-arrow grille design
  • The HBX SUV will be positioned below the Nexon in Tata's portfolio
  • It is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

New images of yet another test mule of the Tata HBX micro SUV have surfaced online while testing in Pune. Despite the heavy camouflage, the SUV appears to be almost production-ready. First showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the pre-production version of the HBX concept was revealed at this year's Auto Expo. This new model will be the smallest offering from the homegrown automaker. It will be based on the brand's ALFA platform that also underpins the Altroz premium hatchback. A closer look at the spy images reveals tri-arrow styling elements on the front grille.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Now Gets New Bi-Arrow Styling Theme​

9omtod0o

The HBX micro SUV will be based on the Tata's ALFA platform that also underpins the Altroz.

The tri-arrow theme is something we have already seen on the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV. But, the one fitted on the HBX SUV looks inverted, giving it a 'Y-shaped' look. Apart from the styling elements, the SUV also features split headlamp setup with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), large faux skid plate, conventional bumper design and circular fog lamps. The test mule also comes with dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear bumper too looks pretty much standard and comes with vertically positioned reflectors.

qnuep2rc

Tata HBX Concept was revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo

The upcoming HBX micro SUV will employ the impact 2.0 design philosophy, and it will be positioned below the Nexon in Tata's product portfolio. It will be the second model from Tata Motors built on the ALFA platform. It is expected to hit the Indian market by early next year and could be priced somewhere in the range of ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike

The HBX is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that also powers Tiago hatchback, Tigor sedan and Altroz premium hatchback. The powertrain currently makes 85 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 113 Nm of peak torque. It will come to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, an AMT version is likely to arrive on the later stage.

Source

Tata HBX

Tata HBX
Expected Price
₹ 5.5 - 7.5 Lakh
Expected Launch
Oct 2020
SUV
Petrol, Diesel
Tata HBX Concept First Look
02:01
Tata HBX Concept First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Feb-20 11:50 AM
