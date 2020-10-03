Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

New images of yet another test mule of the Tata HBX micro SUV have surfaced online while testing in Pune. Despite the heavy camouflage, the SUV appears to be almost production-ready. First showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the pre-production version of the HBX concept was revealed at this year's Auto Expo. This new model will be the smallest offering from the homegrown automaker. It will be based on the brand's ALFA platform that also underpins the Altroz premium hatchback. A closer look at the spy images reveals tri-arrow styling elements on the front grille.

The HBX micro SUV will be based on the Tata's ALFA platform that also underpins the Altroz.

The tri-arrow theme is something we have already seen on the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV. But, the one fitted on the HBX SUV looks inverted, giving it a 'Y-shaped' look. Apart from the styling elements, the SUV also features split headlamp setup with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), large faux skid plate, conventional bumper design and circular fog lamps. The test mule also comes with dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear bumper too looks pretty much standard and comes with vertically positioned reflectors.

Tata HBX Concept was revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo

The upcoming HBX micro SUV will employ the impact 2.0 design philosophy, and it will be positioned below the Nexon in Tata's product portfolio. It will be the second model from Tata Motors built on the ALFA platform. It is expected to hit the Indian market by early next year and could be priced somewhere in the range of ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The HBX is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that also powers Tiago hatchback, Tigor sedan and Altroz premium hatchback. The powertrain currently makes 85 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 113 Nm of peak torque. It will come to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, an AMT version is likely to arrive on the later stage.

