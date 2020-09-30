Tata Nexon Now Gets New Bi-Arrow Styling Theme

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV was launched in the country earlier this year in January. The SUV featured 'tri-arrow' highlights on the air dam grille that gave it a distinctive look over the outgoing model. Now, the homegrown automaker has silently replaced the Nexon's front grille theme design with a bi-arrow theme. The carmaker has listed the updated Nexon with a tri-arrow grille design on its official website. The Indian carmaker hasn't provided any specific reason for this particular change.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked​

Tata Nexon's 'Tri-Arrow' highlights now replaced with 'Bi-Arrow' theme

We approached Tata Motors for an official statement regarding the styling upgrades on the front grille. As of now, we have received no response from the company about our query regarding the new theme. The company reportedly contacted the dealers notifying them that the tri-arrow design has been discontinued

Apart from the styling update, no other aesthetic changes can be seen on the 2020 Tata Nexon subcompact SUV. The white-coloured 7 tri-arrow highlights have now been replaced by the new bi-arrow theme for the lower grille. As seen from the image, the three arrows on the left and right are highlighted, whereas the tri-arrow in the center gets its lower arms highlighted. Also, the new bi-arrow mesh pattern will be offered on select variants - XZ+/XZA+, XZ+(S)/XZA+ (S) and XZ+ (O)/ XZA+ (O). The lower variants will get all-black mesh design.

The 2020 Tata Nexon facelift was launched with 'Tri-Arrow' highlights on the front grille design

Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time​

The subcompact SUV comes in two BS6-compliant powertrain options - 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel. The former is tuned to make 118bhp of power and 170Nm of torque, the oil burner is good for 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual as standard along with an optional 6-speed AMT.

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.