New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Nexon Now Gets New Bi-Arrow Styling Theme

language dropdown

Tata Motors has silently changed the 'tri-arrow' design theme on the Nexon SUV with a new bi-arrow highlights.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Nexon facelift was launched in India earlier this year

Highlights

  • Tata Nexon now features 'Bi-Arrow' theme design on the front grille
  • No Aesthetic changes on the SUV apart from styling upgrade
  • BS6 Nexon comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV was launched in the country earlier this year in January. The SUV featured 'tri-arrow' highlights on the air dam grille that gave it a distinctive look over the outgoing model. Now, the homegrown automaker has silently replaced the Nexon's front grille theme design with a bi-arrow theme. The carmaker has listed the updated Nexon with a tri-arrow grille design on its official website. The Indian carmaker hasn't provided any specific reason for this particular change.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked​

udl6in48

Tata Nexon's 'Tri-Arrow' highlights now replaced with 'Bi-Arrow' theme

We approached Tata Motors for an official statement regarding the styling upgrades on the front grille. As of now, we have received no response from the company about our query regarding the new theme. The company reportedly contacted the dealers notifying them that the tri-arrow design has been discontinued

Apart from the styling update, no other aesthetic changes can be seen on the 2020 Tata Nexon subcompact SUV. The white-coloured 7 tri-arrow highlights have now been replaced by the new bi-arrow theme for the lower grille. As seen from the image, the three arrows on the left and right are highlighted, whereas the tri-arrow in the center gets its lower arms highlighted. Also, the new bi-arrow mesh pattern will be offered on select variants - XZ+/XZA+, XZ+(S)/XZA+ (S) and XZ+ (O)/ XZA+ (O). The lower variants will get all-black mesh design.

p9n5rhr

The 2020 Tata Nexon facelift was launched with 'Tri-Arrow' highlights on the front grille design

Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time​

The subcompact SUV comes in two BS6-compliant powertrain options - 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel. The former is tuned to make 118bhp of power and 170Nm of torque, the oil burner is good for 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual as standard along with an optional 6-speed AMT.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles

Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour

Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour
Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations

Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations
General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal

General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Top 5 Hatchback Cars To Buy Under Rs. 4 Lakh

Top 5 Hatchback Cars To Buy Under Rs. 4 Lakh
2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show Cancelled

2021 Tokyo Motorcycle Show Cancelled
Indian eFTR Jr Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled

Indian eFTR Jr Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled
Polaris, Zero Motorcycles Join Hands To Make Electric Off-Road Vehicles

Polaris, Zero Motorcycles Join Hands To Make Electric Off-Road Vehicles
Best Modern Classic Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh

Best Modern Classic Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh
The Top 5 CNG Cars To Buy In 2020

The Top 5 CNG Cars To Buy In 2020
Top 10 BS6 Bikes To Buy Under Rs. 2 Lakh In India

Top 10 BS6 Bikes To Buy Under Rs. 2 Lakh In India
Tata Nexon Now Gets New Bi-Arrow Styling Theme

Tata Nexon Now Gets New Bi-Arrow Styling Theme
Bounce & Simple Energy Are Making A Long-Range Scooter For India 

Bounce & Simple Energy Are Making A Long-Range Scooter For India 
Best Automatic/AMT Cars In India Under Rs. 6 lakh

Best Automatic/AMT Cars In India Under Rs. 6 lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350: All You Need To Know

Honda H'Ness CB 350: All You Need To Know
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Trump Takes Credit For Obama's EV Tax Relief In First Debate With Biden 

Trump Takes Credit For Obama's EV Tax Relief In First Debate With Biden 
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles

Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
14,5299% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , AMT
17 Kmpl , 21.5 Kmpl , 24 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Tata Nexon EV Review, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review
19:18
Tata Nexon EV Review, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 26-Apr-20 01:49 PM
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
04:34
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Sep-20 09:28 PM
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
04:19
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-20 05:22 PM
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM
Tata Nexon EV Contest At 2020 Auto Expo
03:22
Tata Nexon EV Contest At 2020 Auto Expo
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Apr-20 11:21 PM
MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Contest
21:34
MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Contest
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Apr-20 07:07 PM
Tata Nexon BS6 Petrol, Toyota Vellfire Price, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1-litre
03:20
Tata Nexon BS6 Petrol, Toyota Vellfire Price, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1-litre
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Feb-20 08:18 PM
Tata Nexon EV, Ather 450X, Maruti Suzuki Price Hike
03:52
Tata Nexon EV, Ather 450X, Maruti Suzuki Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Jan-20 08:53 PM
MG ZS Electric SUV First Drive Review, Tata Nexon EV Review
20:10
MG ZS Electric SUV First Drive Review, Tata Nexon EV Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 26-Jan-20 08:52 AM
Image of Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities