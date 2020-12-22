New Cars and Bikes in India
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be launched in India on January 21, 2021 and it will be the longer wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series leveraging more legroom on the inside.

Shubham Parashar
BMW will launch the 3 Series Gran Limousine on January 21, 2021. expand View Photos
BMW will launch the 3 Series Gran Limousine on January 21, 2021.

Highlights

  • BMW will launch the 3 Series Gran Limousine on January 21, 2021.
  • The BMW 3 Series GL is a longer wheelbase version of the standard car.
  • It's likely to share its engines and platform with the standard car.

BMW is set to launch its largest product offensive in India in 2021 and it's starting with the all-new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (GL). The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be launched in India on January 21, 2021 and it will be the longer wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series leveraging more legroom on the inside. It will be the longest and most spacious entry-level luxury sedan in India while will share the mechanicals and overall design with the standard car, save for the longer profile.

Also Read: BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021

p9qjkcro

The BMW 3 Series GL will share its cabin with the BMW 3 Series sedan.

It is likely to share its underpinning with the standard car as well, being spawned by the CLAR platform and while the interior layout is likely to remain similar too. You can also expect it to get all the features that we have already seen in the new BMW 3 Series like the Hey BMW connected car tech, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, BMW live cockpit professional, 3D navigation, rear park assist, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen among others.

Also Read: 2021 BMW 5 Series And 6 Series GT Facelifts Coming To India Next Year

ck1866v

The BMW 3 Series GL will share its engine line-up with the 3-Series as well.

It's also likely to share its engine line-up with the BMW 3 Series sedan. Under the hood, it is likely to get the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor tuned to churn out 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. If BMW decides to bring the diesel iteration as well, it will be the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that produces 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are expected to be paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. BMW will also launch the 2 Series Gran Coupe Petrol, 5 Series Facelift and the 6 Series GT Facelift late in 2021.

