BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021

The price hike will be effective from January 4, 2021, across the country and will be applicable on all BMW and MINI cars.

BMW will increase prices across its BMW and MINI product range by 2 per cent. expand View Photos
BMW will increase prices across its BMW and MINI product range by 2 per cent.

  • Prices of BMW & MINI cars will be increased from January 04, 2021
  • The car prices will increase by up to 2% across the portfolio
  • BMW has increased the prices due to rising in input cost

BMW India has officially announced that it will be revising the prices of the BMW and MINI range effective from January 4, 2021. The prices will be hiked by up to 2 per cent across the portfolio to offset the increasing input costs. Last month, the German carmaker also increased the prices of the BMW and MINI cars by up to 3 per cent. Effective from November 1, 2020, the carmaker hiked prices due to depreciating currency value and rising input costs.

The price hike on the BMW cars will effective from January 04, 2021.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "In an unprecedented year, BMW Group India has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2% to offset the increasing input costs. This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong. BMW Group India will continue to set uncompromising standards in the luxury auto industry and create customer delight.

The price hike is applicable on both locally assembled completely knocked down (CKD) products as well as on completely built units (CBUs) or imported modes. BMW's range of locally produced models includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman. The CBU range includes 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M4 Coupe, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, Mini 3-door, Mini 5-door, Mini Convertible, Mini Clubman and Mini John Cooper Works.

Prices of Mini cars will also be increased in the country from January 4, 2021

The carmaker recently launched the Black Shadow edition of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India at ₹ 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This special edition will be limited to only 24 units. Apart from this, the carmaker launched the X5 M Competition performance SUV in the country at ₹ 1.95 crore (ex-showroom, India). Like every M models, the BMW X5 M also comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Apart from BMW India, carmakers like Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Audi, MG Motor India and Renault have already announced a price hike across the range from January 2021. 

