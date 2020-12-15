2021 BMW 5 Series And 6 Series GT Facelifts Coming To India Next Year

BMW is all set to introduce its biggest product offensive in India and it has already started with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that went on sale earlier this year. We also have the latest generation 3 Series, 7-Series, X5 and X7 already in our market and the company is promising that 2021 will be the year when it will have all its updated models in India, starting with the 5 Series Facelift and 6 Series GT Facelift. Both models have been the Bavarian carmaker's highest volume garners in our market.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift gets a revised grille and tweaked front bumper.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief- carandbike on the latest Freewheeling with SVP webisode, Vikram Pawah, President- BMW India said, "2021 will be more about bounce back, making sure that we are launching all the new products that we have in our pipeline. So obviously we have pushed some of them towards the next year because some of the priority that we have in terms of model run outs. But it will be happening, for example the 5 Series and the 6 Series GT will be happening next year. So we'll excite the market again next year and some more, lots and lots of surprises for next year."

The profile of the 6-Series GT remains identical to the outgoing model while the front end has been revised.

What's even more exciting that BMW is planning to introduce newer models across its band and in both petrol and diesel iterations. So there will be the BMW 2 Series GC petrol joining the line-up very soon and the plan includes the Mini range as well. We can expect the updated Mini Countryman and Mini Cooper to join the India line-up next year. The company is also ramping-up its production and has already stocked-up its inventory with kits in a bid to ensure smooth production without further delay. The company is focusing to introduce all the locally assembled models first while trying to maximise the number of locally assembled models in its range. So the 5 Series and 6 Series GT, both will be assembled locally and so will be the 2-Series GC.

