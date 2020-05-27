2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift Revealed; Gets Improved Styling, Mild Hybrid Tech

Following a series of leaked images over the past few weeks, the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift has been officially revealed as part of a mid-cycle refresh for the model. The luxury sedan comes with evolved styling that interestingly borrows cues from the new generation BMW 3 Series, as opposed to the 7 Series facelift. The update also brings a host of new tech to the model with the big change being the new mild-hybrid technology that's now standard across all engines. The new BMW 5 Series facelift takes on the new generation Audi A6, Volvo S90, Jaguar XF as well as the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift in the segment.

The L-shaped 3D inlays in the LED taillights add a nice and sporty touch to the 5 Series facelift's design

With respect to exterior updates, the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift now comes with new and sharper front. The kidney grille is longer and wider and gets a single-piece chrome surround. BMW has chosen not to enlarge the grille on the model, unlike the new 7 Series facelift. The headlights have seen the biggest change with a reworked design, new adaptive LED technology (Laserlight), and new L-shaped LED DRLs. The L-shaped 3D signature inlay also extends to the rear for the LED taillights, while the bumpers have been revised at either end for a more aggressive look with larger air intakes, especially on the M Sport version that also gets a new mesh structure. The new 5 Series M Sport edition also runs on new 20-inch alloy wheels as opposed to 18-inch units on the standard variants, and comes with red brake calipers. The M Sport edition will have a limited production run, according to the company.

The M Sport edition on the new 5 Series facelift will have a limited run and brings sporty upgrades to the sedan

Much like other BMWs, the interior on the 2021 5 Series facelift remains largely unchanged. There are thoughtful additions though including the new infotainment system - iDrive 7. The instrument console gets a new 12.3-inch display, while an equally large touchscreen unit has been placed in the centre console as an optional feature. The standard model comes with a 10.25-inch unit that offers all the details including BMW navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, revised user interface, and new graphics. BMW also says that the new user interface has a faster response time than the older version. The controls on the centre console are now finished in high-gloss black and the seats are upholstered in new Sensatec (leatherette) seats with perforation.

The 5 Series facelift gets an opttional 12.3-inch touchscreen display with the new iDrive 7 infotainment system

The big change has happened under the hood of the 2021 BMW 5 Series. The facelifted model continues to draw power from the same engines. However, both the four and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines now come with 48V mild-hybrid technology that promises better efficiency and more responsive power delivery. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol is offered in two states of tune - 183 bhp and 290 Nm of peak torque, as well as 248 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder turbo petrol motor develops 328 and 450 Nm. There's also the M550i xDrive variant that uses a 4.4-litre V8 with 523 bhp and 750 Nm.

The 5 Series facelift gets Sensatec perforated leatherette seats and high gloss-black finish on the buttons

The diesel range includes the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 188 bhp and 400 Nm, while the 3.0-litre six-cylinder oil burner makes 281 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. The same six-pot is also tuned to produce 335 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. All engines are Euro6 compliant and are paired with 8-speed Steptronic transmission. The sedan and estate versions can be had in either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel-drive configurations. There's also the plug-in hybrid version that's been expanded to five variants.

The new 48V mild-hybrid tech on the 2021 BMW 5 Series promises faster response time and improved efficiency

The 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift will go on sale across Europe by July this year and has begun accepting bookings for the model. You can expect the India launch to take place sometime next year, with the 5 Series facelift locally assembled at the automaker's Chennai facility.

