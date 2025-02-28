2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Launched in India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

BMW has launched the updated 3 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India at a price of Rs 62.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 3 Series LWB, for now, is only offered in 330Li M Sport trim, with the model being locally assembled at BMW’s plant in Chennai. BMW has confirmed that the diesel 3 Series will arrive at a later date.



Also read: 2025 BMW 3 Series Debuts With Updated Tech, Mild Hybrid Engines



Cosmetically, the design of the updated 3 Series LWB is essentially unchanged from the facelifted 3 Series that launched in India in 2023. The 2025 car is offered in M Sport trim as standard and can in optioned in four colour options - Mineral White, Skyscraper grey, M Carbon Black and Arctic Race Blue (all-new).



Also read: BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th Birthday



Exterior of the 2025 3 Series LWB remains unchanged.

Inside, the most notable design update is the centre console, which has redesigned central air-con vents and integrated ambient lighting. The steering design too is tweaked, with the M Sport now featuring a flat-bottom steering wheel. The BMW iOS has also been updated to iOS 8.5 with updated graphics for the interfaces and a voice assistant that learns based on the user’s inputs and habits.



Also read: Next-Gen BMW X5 Spied Testing With ‘Neue Klasse’ Design



On the feature front, the 3 Series LWB packs in comfort features such as keyless entry and go, smartphone-based vehicle lock/unlock function, three-zone climate control, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 6 colour ambient lighting, hands-free parking, 360-degree cameras and more.



The centre console design has been revamped while the digital interfaces now run BMW iOS 8.5

Also read: BMW iX Facelift Revealed; Gets Over 700 km Range, Develops Up To 650 bhp



Moving to the powerplant, the 330Li, continues to feature a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine pushing out 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.



The 3 Series LWB goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4.