2025 BMW 3 Series Debuts With Updated Tech, Mild Hybrid Engines

BMW has pulled the wraps off the 2025 3 Series bringing subtle revisions. The Bavarian automaker has also updated the 3 Series Touring (station wagon) and the M3 as part of the annual updates, bringing key changes to the ‘3’ range. The new 2025 3 Series Sedan and Touring models now have new features and mild-hybrid tech.



The 2025 BMW 3 Series luxury sedan remains largely unchanged over the outgoing model. The model gets two new colours for MY2025 - Arctic Race Blue metallic and Fire Red metallic, with the latter available exclusively on the M Sport option. The car gets new 19-inch alloy wheels across all variants, while the M Sport package adds new 19-inch M alloy wheels that are lighter as well.



The cabin of the updated BMW 3 Series gets more significant updates, depending on the variants you choose. The 330i variant gets a new two-spoke steering wheel, while the M340i and 330i M Sport use the three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel. The dashboard now sports ambient lighting around the air vents, while there’s a revised infotainment system with a simplified menu that promises ease of use. The new infotainment system packs the latest BMW iDrive and QuickSelect running on the BMW Operating System 8.5.

Key changes come under the hood of the 2025 BMW 3 Series. The plug-in hybrid version gets a bigger high-voltage 19.5 kWh battery pack replacing the 12 kWh battery on the predecessor. The new eDrive Gen5 battery brings a better electric-only range of 101 km on a single charge and enables three-phase AC charging of up to 11 kW.



The petrol variants including the standard and M Performance trims now get 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that promises better efficiency and lower emissions. The mild-hybrid tech is paired with the 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo petrol on the 330i, while the M340i gets the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbo petrol with the mild-hybrid tech. The latter also packs more power with the M340i now churning out 386 bhp and 540 Nm, instead of the previous 382 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engines continue to be on offer as well. All units are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels or all four wheels. BMW has also tweaked the suspension setup with stiffer rear shock mounts and a lighter steering tune in the ‘Comfort’ mode on the 2025 3 Series.



Expect some of the updates to also make its way to the India-spec 3 Series going forward. Unlike in European markets, BMW retails the long-wheelbase 3 Series in India with only the M 340i offered in the standard wheelbase derivative. The 3 Series goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, and Lexus ES.