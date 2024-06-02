Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 BMW 3 Series Debuts With Updated Tech, Mild Hybrid Engines

The 2025 BMW 3 Series arrives with new alloy wheels, colour options, tweaks to the cabin, and mild hybrid technology under the hood.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 BMW 3 Series updated with minor styling tweaks and new features
  • There are two new colour and alloy wheel options, while the cabin gets a new steering wheel and a revised infotainment system
  • 2025 BMW M340i packs more power from its updated flat-six engine

BMW has pulled the wraps off the 2025 3 Series bringing subtle revisions. The Bavarian automaker has also updated the 3 Series Touring (station wagon) and the M3 as part of the annual updates, bringing key changes to the ‘3’ range. The new 2025 3 Series Sedan and Touring models now have new features and mild-hybrid tech.
 2025 BMW 3 Series 2

 

The 2025 BMW 3 Series luxury sedan remains largely unchanged over the outgoing model. The model gets two new colours for MY2025 - Arctic Race Blue metallic and Fire Red metallic, with the latter available exclusively on the M Sport option. The car gets new 19-inch alloy wheels across all variants, while the M Sport package adds new 19-inch M alloy wheels that are lighter as well.
 2025 BMW 3 Series 5

 

The cabin of the updated BMW 3 Series gets more significant updates, depending on the variants you choose. The 330i variant gets a new two-spoke steering wheel, while the M340i and 330i M Sport use the three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel. The dashboard now sports ambient lighting around the air vents, while there’s a revised infotainment system with a simplified menu that promises ease of use. The new infotainment system packs the latest BMW iDrive and QuickSelect running on the BMW Operating System 8.5.

2025 BMW 3 Series 4

Key changes come under the hood of the 2025 BMW 3 Series. The plug-in hybrid version gets a bigger high-voltage 19.5 kWh battery pack replacing the 12 kWh battery on the predecessor. The new eDrive Gen5 battery brings a better electric-only range of 101 km on a single charge and enables three-phase AC charging of up to 11 kW. 
 

The petrol variants including the standard and M Performance trims now get 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that promises better efficiency and lower emissions. The mild-hybrid tech is paired with the 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo petrol on the 330i, while the M340i gets the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbo petrol with the mild-hybrid tech. The latter also packs more power with the M340i now churning out 386 bhp and 540 Nm, instead of the previous 382 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engines continue to be on offer as well. All units are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels or all four wheels. BMW has also tweaked the suspension setup with stiffer rear shock mounts and a lighter steering tune in the ‘Comfort’ mode on the 2025 3 Series. 
 2025 BMW 3 Series 3

Expect some of the updates to also make its way to the India-spec 3 Series going forward. Unlike in European markets, BMW retails the long-wheelbase 3 Series in India with only the M 340i offered in the standard wheelbase derivative. The 3 Series goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, and Lexus ES. 

# BMW# BMW 3 Series# BMW 3 series# BMW 3 Series M340i# BMW M340i# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The M3 gets subtle cosmetic updates to sharpen up its looks and 20 bhp more power in all-wheel-drive Competition xDrive spec.
    BMW M3 Facelift Debuts With Subtle Updates, Powertrain Tweaks
  • The BMW R 1300 GS is the brand’s flagship ADV which essentially succeeded the R 1250 GS
    New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Tourer Teased For India
  • The motorcycle features a 2000 cc air-oil-cooled Boxer engine, for which the company has yet to reveal performance figures
    BMW R20 Concept Motorcycle Unveiled
  • Two-seat roadster borrows design elements from the likes of the BMW Z8 and the classic 503.
    BMW Concept Skytop Roadster Unveiled; To Be Showcased At The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024
  • The #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car is the creation of renowned New York-based artist Julie Mehretu and is described as a “performative painting” based on one of her artworks.
    BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car Revealed; To Compete In The 24 Hours Of Le Mans

Latest News

  • Sporty derivative of the Altroz to pack in more power and more kit over the standard hatchback.
    Tata Altroz Racer Bookings Open; To Be Offered In Three Variants
  • Korean carmaker has also revealed that more than half of its total pending bookings come from just the Creta range.
    Hyundai Pending Orders At 65,000 Units: This SUV Has The Highest Waiting Period
  • Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that manual gearbox version has dominated the sales of new generation Swift hatchback commanding a whopping 83% in total sales
    New-Gen Swift Becomes Highest Selling Maruti Suzuki In Debut Month; Crosses 40,000 Bookings
  • The 2025 BMW 3 Series arrives with new alloy wheels, colour options, tweaks to the cabin, and mild hybrid technology under the hood.
    2025 BMW 3 Series Debuts With Updated Tech, Mild Hybrid Engines
  • The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan scored 83 per cent on adult occupant protection, 88 per cent on child occupant protection, and 84 per cent in vulnerable road user protection.
    New Volkswagen Tiguan Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • Kia India has exported over 250,000 vehicles built at its Anantapur plant from August 2019 to April 2024, with the Seltos being the top contributor
    Kia India Crosses 2.5 Lakh Vehicle Exports Milestone
  • Despite a late challenge from Marquez, Bagnaia maintained his lead to secure victory, with Acosta securing third place.
    MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims First Sprint Victory Of 2024 In Mugello Ahead Of Marquez; Martin Crashes Out
  • The third-generation Audi Q7 spotted in testing hints at comprehensive upgrades, and is expected to arrive by next year.
    India-Bound Next-Generation Audi Q7 Spotted Testing
  • Dream Series Editions will get additional features like an enhanced infotainment system along with more safety features
    Maruti Suzuki To Launch Limited Dream Editions of Alto, S-Presso And Celerio; Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh
  • The 20-year-old rider made his MotoGP debut this year with the GasGas-branded Tech3 satellite squad, riding a factory RC16 with KTM-supplied engineers.
    MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Join Factory KTM Team In 2025

Research More on BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series
8.2

BMW 3 Series

Starts at ₹ 46.9 - 72.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 3 Series Specifications
View 3 Series Features

Popular BMW Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2025 BMW 3 Series Debuts With Updated Tech, Mild Hybrid Engines
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch EV
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved