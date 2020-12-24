2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch

The new Toyota Fortuner Facelift is all set to go on sale in India next month and details of its variants have surfaced online ahead of its launch. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will be available in as many as 10 variants including two-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD), nine body colour options and three interior colour trims. The Toyota Fortuner Legender base trim and the mid trim are offered as 2WD versions whereas the Sigma 4 trims are the 4WD variants.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will be available in 10 variants, nine body colour options and three interior colour trims.

Now the engine line-up on the new Toyota Fortuner remains unchanged but with a slight bump up in power figures. So it continues with the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that makes 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox. The 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine puts out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. This one is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission. On the inside, buyers will have the option to choose from options including an all-black theme, chamois interiors and a dual-tone cabin finished in black and maroon. Body colour options of the new Toyota Fortuner include Super White, Pearl White, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black, Phantom Brown, Av. Bronze, and Sparkling Black which are the mono tone body colours while there is also a single dual-tone option- Pearl White with Matte black colour.

The Toyota Fortuner Facelift gets LED taillights at the rear.

The new Toyota Fortuner Facelift sports a host of new updates on the outside starting with a revised front end including a beefier grille, sleeker LED projector beam headlights with LED DRLs, new front bumper with larger fog lamp housing, and new silver skid plate among others. It will also get a new set of multi-spoke alloy wheels and revised wing mirrors and the rear you'll get to see new LED taillights. Other than the new colour options for the cabin, the overall layout is likely to remain similar to the one on the outgoing model. But we expect to see a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. New features in the 2021 model includes electrically adjustable front passenger seats, wireless phone charger, 9-speaker JBL audio system, 360-degree view camera view, seven airbags, Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning, radar-guided dynamic cruise control and a bunch of other features.

