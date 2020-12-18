MG Hector Plus Seven-Seater Coming In January 2021; Hector Facelift Likely To Launch Around Same Time

MG Motor is all set to up the tempo right at the beginning of 2021. The Chinese-owned British carmaker is gearing up to revamp its product offensive in January, starting with the Hector Plus seven-seater. As we already know, the MG Hector Plus is essentially a derivative of the Hector with third-row seats and revised styling for both front and rear bumpers along with new headlights and grille. The MG Hector Plus was launched in India in July this year only as a six-seater version with captain seats in the second row.

The MG Hector Facelift was spotted during a TVC shoot.

Now MG Motor will be launching the Hector Plus seven-seater in January, and according to our sources the MG Hector Facelift too is expected to arrive around the same time in our market. Images of the upcoming MG Hector facelift have also surfaced online while the SUV was spotted during a television commercial shoot. There have been quite a few styling updates made to the new Hector. For instance, it gets a dual-tone treatment with black roof along with few cosmetic upgrades in its face like the ZS EV inspired grille that sports chrome-stud pattern and a revised bumper. Then the facelifted model also gets a set of new five-spoke alloy wheels. Even on the inside you'll see new dual-tone black and beige cabin while the overall layout remains unchanged.

The MG Hector Plus is only offered with a six-seater configuration at present.

Both the MG Hector Facelift and Hector Plus will be offered with the same engine options- 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol, a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, and the fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The petrol and mild-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic (mild-hybrid only). The diesel version, on the other hand, puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

