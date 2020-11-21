India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show

The Jeep Compass facelift is expected to be launched in India by early next year

Jeep has finally revealed the facelifted version of the Compass SUV at the 18th edition of the Guangzhou Auto Show in China. The mid-life update of the China-spec Compass gets cosmetic changes inside out with no mechanical changes. These changes are likely to be offered on the India-spec model that is expected to go on sale in India next year. The carmaker also showcased the Trailhawk version of the Compass at the ongoing motor show with slightly tweaked exterior stylings. It gets blacked-out honeycomb-like front grille, red/black decal on the bonnet, Trailhawk badging on the front fender and tailgate, newly designed alloy wheels and increased ground clearance.

The Jeep Compass facelift gets a new signature grille with chrome inserts and LED headlamps

Visually, the Jeep Compass facelift comes with a new signature-style grille with honeycomb-like chrome inserts that is flanked by new LED headlamps along with LED daytime running lights. Interestingly, the SUV has grown in terms of size with length and height increased by 29 mm and 17 mm respectively. However, the wheelbase remains the same at 2636 mm. Additional changes on the exterior front include reworked front bumper, silver faux skid plate, new alloy wheel design, squared wheel arches, plastic cladding, LED taillights, and more.

The interior of the Compass facelift has been extensively updated with dual-tone dashboard paint scheme with grey leather upholstery enhancing the overall appeal of the cabin. It features a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5 software supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice control support. The SUV also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel, 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, auto AC, electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, push-button start-stop and more.

The Jeep Compass facelift gets a dual-tone dashboard with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Mechanically, the China-spec Jeep Compass facelift continues to get a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. However, the India-spec model of the Compass facelift will continue to use the existing 170 bhp 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine, and the 160 bhp 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol motor. Both engines also come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an options 9-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively. Some reports also suggest that Jeep India might introduce a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT unit.

Expect the facelifted Jeep Compass to be slightly premium over the current model when launched in India. It is likely to be priced in the country at ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the Jeep Compass is priced in India from ₹ 16.49 lakh to ₹ 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Karoq and the Mahindra XUV500.

