Jeep India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2 Lakh On Compass & Compass Trailhawk

Jeep India has officially announced attractive benefits this month on the Compass and Compass Trailhawk SUVs. These benefits from the American carmaker come during the ongoing festive season. As listed on Jeep's official India website, the benefits start from ₹ 1.5 lakh, going up to ₹ 2 lakh for the Compass SUV. Notably, the recently launched Night Eagle limited edition is not a part of the festive bonuses offered this month. These offers on the Jeep Compact SUV are valid up till October 31, 2020.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Seven-Seater Spotted Testing In India​

The BS6 compliant Jeep Compass was launched in India earlier this year

The Compass SUV is offered with benefits of up to ₹ 2 lakh. It includes cash discounts of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh and an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000. The benefits offered on the Jeep Compass SUV varies from variant to variant. There are no festive benefits on the Jeep Wrangler SUV.

Apart from the festive offers, the carmaker is also providing exciting deals on the Compass SUV this month. These schemes are exclusively limited to the Compass SUV only. It includes EMI scheme, hybrid EMI scheme, 6 easy EMIs, 50 per cent off EMI plan, low-interest rate pack, 100 per cent off-road funding offer and more. The company is also offering a special women's offer that includes 8.20 per cent of interest rate and up to 100 per cent on-road funding.

The BS6 compliant Compass SUV was introduced here earlier this year. The Jeep Compass range starts from ₹ 16.49 lakh and goes up to ₹ 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered with a 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine which develops 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. There's also a 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol mill that makes 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engines are paired with a 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmission options, available on both petrol and diesel engines.

There are no festive benefits offered on the new Compass Night Eagle limited edition

Also Read: Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts​

The compact SUV had been volume churner for the company ever since its debut in India. With over 3 years now, it is possibly the right time to introduce a facelift model of the SUV. The facelift model is currently undergoing testing in India with launch expected sometime next year. The company is also working on the 7-seater Compass SUV which is expected to be launched in our market in 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.