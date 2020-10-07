Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

The upcoming Jeep Compass facelift was recently spotted testing in India, and this one looks like a near-production model. While the test mule is still heavily covered in camouflage, we can see the new, possibly larger, black multi-spoke alloy wheels, updated ORVMs, new rear reflectors, and new twin exhaust system. Other bits that we get to see here include - a larger spoiler, rear windshield wiper, and a glimpse of the revised LED taillights. The facelifted Jeep Compass is seen with a couple of existing models and is possibly undergoing some comparison tests.
Also Read: FCA India Voluntarily Recalls 547 Units Of 2020 Jeep Compass
The Jeep Compass was first launched, here, in July 2017, and ever since has been a big volume churner for the carmaker in India. It's been over 3 years now, and this is possibly the right time for a mid-life update. In fact, earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) unveiled the US-spec Compass facelift, in June 2020. There are no updates on when the SUV will go on sale in India, but we would expect a later 2020 or early 2021 launch.
Also Read: 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA
Also Read: Jeep Subcompact SUV In The Works For The Indian Market
We do not get to see the front section of the SUV here, however, if it's anything like the US-spec model, the new Jeep Compass facelift will receive subtle cosmetic updates including a redesigned seven-slot honeycomb mesh grille, and new headlamps. The SUV also gets a re-designed front bumper with more muscular lines and prominent cladding. The fog lamp housing too has been revised and it now comes with additional chrome elements.
Also Read: FCA India Launches Online Platform To Buy Jeep Products
Under the hood, the India-spec Compass facelift is likely to continue using the existing 170 bhp 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine, and the 160 bhp 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol motor. Both engines also come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an options 9-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively. The US-spec model, however, gets a new 1.3-litre, turbocharged petrol engine, with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, and a 1.6-litre, Multi-jet diesel engine for the US market.
Source: TeamBHP
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.