New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

The near-production test mule of the Jeep Compass facelift is see with new, possibly larger, black multi-spoke alloy wheels, updated ORVMs, new rear reflectors, and new twin exhaust system.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Jeep Compass facelift will get updated design and styling along with several new features

Highlights

  • The Jeep Compass facelift gets black alloys and new twin exhaust system
  • The SUV was spotted alongside a couple of existing Compass SUVs
  • The Compass facelift will continue to get the same petrol & diesel mills

The upcoming Jeep Compass facelift was recently spotted testing in India, and this one looks like a near-production model. While the test mule is still heavily covered in camouflage, we can see the new, possibly larger, black multi-spoke alloy wheels, updated ORVMs, new rear reflectors, and new twin exhaust system. Other bits that we get to see here include - a larger spoiler, rear windshield wiper, and a glimpse of the revised LED taillights. The facelifted Jeep Compass is seen with a couple of existing models and is possibly undergoing some comparison tests.

Also Read: FCA India Voluntarily Recalls 547 Units Of 2020 Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass was first launched, here, in July 2017, and ever since has been a big volume churner for the carmaker in India. It's been over 3 years now, and this is possibly the right time for a mid-life update. In fact, earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) unveiled the US-spec Compass facelift, in June 2020. There are no updates on when the SUV will go on sale in India, but we would expect a later 2020 or early 2021 launch.

Also Read: 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA

au8t21fo

The US-spec Jeep Compass facelift gets subtle cosmetic updates including a redesigned seven-slot honeycomb mesh grille, and new headlamps

Also Read: Jeep Subcompact SUV In The Works For The Indian Market

We do not get to see the front section of the SUV here, however, if it's anything like the US-spec model, the new Jeep Compass facelift will receive subtle cosmetic updates including a redesigned seven-slot honeycomb mesh grille, and new headlamps. The SUV also gets a re-designed front bumper with more muscular lines and prominent cladding. The fog lamp housing too has been revised and it now comes with additional chrome elements.

Also Read: FCA India Launches Online Platform To Buy Jeep Products

Under the hood, the India-spec Compass facelift is likely to continue using the existing 170 bhp 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine, and the 160 bhp 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol motor. Both engines also come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an options 9-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively. The US-spec model, however, gets a new 1.3-litre, turbocharged petrol engine, with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, and a 1.6-litre, Multi-jet diesel engine for the US market.

0 Comments

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs

Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts
Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived

Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived
2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours

2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours
Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna

Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna
Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October

Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 

Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Daimler To Cut Fixed Costs By More Than 20 Per Cent By 2025

Daimler To Cut Fixed Costs By More Than 20 Per Cent By 2025
2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option

2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option
Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know

Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know
Two-Wheeles Sales September 2020: Yamaha Records 17% Sales Hike

Two-Wheeles Sales September 2020: Yamaha Records 17% Sales Hike
Honda CBR650R Updated For 2021

Honda CBR650R Updated For 2021
Magenta Power And eMatrixmile India Sign MoU To Set-Up 10,000 Charging Stations In Maharashtra

Magenta Power And eMatrixmile India Sign MoU To Set-Up 10,000 Charging Stations In Maharashtra
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 16.49 - 24.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
34,2319% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
14.1 Kmpl , 14.3 Kmpl , 18 Kmpl , 17.1 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Jeep Compass Petrol Review
03:44
Jeep Compass Petrol Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Nov-17 02:54 PM
Jeep Compass Scores 5 Stars at Euro NCAP
01:38
Jeep Compass Scores 5 Stars at Euro NCAP
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Sep-17 07:46 PM
Jeep Compass SUV Launched, Price In India
02:14
Jeep Compass SUV Launched, Price In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Jul-17 02:18 PM
Image of Jeep Compass View
Image of Jeep Compass View
Image of Jeep Compass Rear Side View
Image of Jeep Compass Rear Side View
Image of Jeep Compass Suv
Image of Jeep Compass Suv
Image of Jeep Compass Side Profile
Image of Jeep Compass Side Profile
Image of Jeep Compass Front Grille
Image of Jeep Compass Front Grille
Image of Jeep Compass Front View
Image of Jeep Compass Front View
Image of Jeep Compass1
Image of Jeep Compass1
Image of Jeep Compass Front
Image of Jeep Compass Front
Image of Jeep Compass Black
Image of Jeep Compass Black
Image of Jeep Compass Side Profile View
Image of Jeep Compass Side Profile View
Image of Bedrock Edition
Image of Bedrock Edition
Image of Jeep Compass Front Profile
Image of Jeep Compass Front Profile
Image of Jeep Compass Sky View
Image of Jeep Compass Sky View
Image of Jeep Compass Alloy Wheels
Image of Jeep Compass Alloy Wheels
Image of Bedrock Edition Badge
Image of Bedrock Edition Badge
Image of Jeep Compass Dashboard
Image of Jeep Compass Dashboard
Image of Jeep Compass Infotament System
Image of Jeep Compass Infotament System
Image of Jeep Compass Steering View
Image of Jeep Compass Steering View
Image of Jeep Compass Geat
Image of Jeep Compass Geat
Image of Jeep Compass Front Seats
Image of Jeep Compass Front Seats
Image of Jeep Compas Airbags
Image of Jeep Compas Airbags
Image of Jeep Compass Star Stop Button
Image of Jeep Compass Star Stop Button
Image of Jeep Compass Cotrolls
Image of Jeep Compass Cotrolls
Image of Bedrock Edition Front Seat View
Image of Bedrock Edition Front Seat View
Image of Bedrock Edition Infotainment System
Image of Bedrock Edition Infotainment System
Image of Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities