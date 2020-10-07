Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

The Jeep Compass facelift will get updated design and styling along with several new features

The upcoming Jeep Compass facelift was recently spotted testing in India, and this one looks like a near-production model. While the test mule is still heavily covered in camouflage, we can see the new, possibly larger, black multi-spoke alloy wheels, updated ORVMs, new rear reflectors, and new twin exhaust system. Other bits that we get to see here include - a larger spoiler, rear windshield wiper, and a glimpse of the revised LED taillights. The facelifted Jeep Compass is seen with a couple of existing models and is possibly undergoing some comparison tests.

The Jeep Compass was first launched, here, in July 2017, and ever since has been a big volume churner for the carmaker in India. It's been over 3 years now, and this is possibly the right time for a mid-life update. In fact, earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) unveiled the US-spec Compass facelift, in June 2020. There are no updates on when the SUV will go on sale in India, but we would expect a later 2020 or early 2021 launch.

The US-spec Jeep Compass facelift gets subtle cosmetic updates including a redesigned seven-slot honeycomb mesh grille, and new headlamps

We do not get to see the front section of the SUV here, however, if it's anything like the US-spec model, the new Jeep Compass facelift will receive subtle cosmetic updates including a redesigned seven-slot honeycomb mesh grille, and new headlamps. The SUV also gets a re-designed front bumper with more muscular lines and prominent cladding. The fog lamp housing too has been revised and it now comes with additional chrome elements.

Under the hood, the India-spec Compass facelift is likely to continue using the existing 170 bhp 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine, and the 160 bhp 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol motor. Both engines also come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an options 9-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively. The US-spec model, however, gets a new 1.3-litre, turbocharged petrol engine, with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, and a 1.6-litre, Multi-jet diesel engine for the US market.

Source: TeamBHP

