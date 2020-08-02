FCA India Voluntarily Recalls 547 Units Of 2020 Jeep Compass

The entire process of tightening of the brace nut will take no more than 15 minutes

FCA India has voluntarily recalled 547 units of the 2020 Jeep Compass for rectifying a fitment issue of a brace nut, used in the wiper assembly of the SUV. The company initiated this process as a precautionary exercise, which was identified by Quality Control. The company has also specified that the affected vehicles were manufactured this year itself.

Fitment issue of a brace nut was identified as a part of regular vehicle quality audit process

The company said in an official statement that, "The torque-induced brace nut should firmly clamp the wiper arm on to the wiper pivot assembly, enabling them to swivel as one unit when activated. A malfunction of the brace nut can result in the wipers not swiveling when activated by the wiper combi-switch behind the steering wheel. Increased tightening of the brace nut would improve its grip on the wiper pivot, ruling out the probability of a malfunction. This precautionary modification is necessary for consistent wiper function in the vehicle."

Partha Datta - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "We give highest priority to the safety of our customers and to the quality of our vehicles. I am pleased that we could quickly identify this issue, and take precautionary measures to keep our customers safe and happy. We take pride in ensuring that Jeep Brand vehicles remain the most trusted and reliable vehicles on the road."

The carmaker has started informing the affected MY20 Jeep Compass customers about the recall. The outreach will be followed by authorised workshops contacting customers through phone calls and emails for implementing a planned assessment along with necessary actions. However, the entire process of tightening of the brace nut will take no more than 15 minutes. Additionally, the entire precautionary actions will be at no cost to customers.

Though the tightening of a brace nut might sound very easy, it is important that an accurate torque is applied for tightening the nut with a specialized equipment only. Thus, the company is advising the customers to get it done by trained technicians at authorized workshops, instead of refrain from trying the process at home.

