The Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition will be offered in three variants.

Jeep has launched the new Compass Night Eagle Edition in India with prices starting at ₹ 20.14 lakh for the 1.4 petrol variant. The 4x2 diesel manual variant of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle has been priced at ₹ 20.75 lakh while the range topping diesel 4x4 diesel automatic variant has been priced at ₹ 23.31 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, India). It is also the first global limited-edition model of the Jeep Compass and will be offered in four body colour options- Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black and Magnesio Grey. The model is already on sale in some of the global markets like Brazil and the UK.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Prices 1.4 Multiair Turbo Automatic Petrol ₹ 20.14 lakh 2.0 Multijet 4x2 Manual Diesel ₹ 20.75 lakh 2.0 Multijet 4x4 Automatic Diesel ₹ 23.31 lakh

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle will be offered in four body colour options- Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black and Magnesio Grey.

As the name suggests, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition gets blacked out treatment both on the outside and inside. It features a blacked out grille, front bumper, roof panel, black badging and even the window line along with the 18-inch alloy wheels have been blacked out. The cabin features black techno leather seats which are exclusive to the Compass Night Eagle edition, Gloss Black trims on the dashboard and black upholstery.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition gets blacked out treatment inside the cabin as well.

The feature list remains identical to the longitude trim with equipment like a 7.0-inch touchscreen Uconnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control and keyless entry with push-button start, powered wing mirrors, front cornering lamps, Reverse parking camera and some new driver assistance features like, hill descent control (HDC), hill start assist (HSA), Traction Control (TC), cruise control, electronic stability control (ESC) and frequency damped suspension among others.

The cabin features black techno leather seats which are exclusive to the Compass Night Eagle edition.

Powertrain options on the Night Eagle edition have been borrowed from the regular Compass range. The single petrol variant is offered with the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, multi-air turbo-petrol engine that belts out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard, sending power to the front wheels only.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition gets 18-inch alloy wheels which have been blacked out as well.

There are two diesel trims on offer and both are powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel mill that puts out 173 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. First up is the front wheel drive (FWD) diesel manual variant which gets the six-speed manual transmission and then is the range topping four-wheel-drive (4WD) Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition which gets the nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission coupled with the select terrain modes as standard.

