Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 21.95 Lakh

Jeep India has launched the all-new Compass Night Eagle edition in India with prices starting at Rs. 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). As we saw on the pre-facelift model, even the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is essentially and all-black themed trim of the current Compass on sale in India and gets quite a fair bit of gloss black treatment both on the outside and inside. To begin with, it gets a gloss black grille along with similarly finished grille rings, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black roof rails, gloss black wing mirrors and fog lamp bezels among others.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagler editon gets an all-black treatment on the inside as well.

On the inside, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition comes with a piano black treatment on the inserts coupled with black vinyl seats with light tungsten stitching and black vinyl inserts for the door trim and IP. On the creature comforts it gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, hill start assist, all-speed traction control system (TCS), electronic stability control (ESC) and electronic parking brake among others.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is offered with the tried and tested petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet turbo unit offered with a six-speed manual transmission and the petrol is the 1.4-litre multiair turbo petrol unit offered with a seven-speed automatic transmission. However, Jeep is not offering the diesel Compass Night Eagle edition with the nine-speed automatic transmission in the diesel iterations