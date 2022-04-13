New York Auto Show 2022: Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe High Altitude Revealed

Jeep revealed a new accessory package for the Grand Cherokee 4xe at the New York Auto show 2022. Set to be available on the Summit and Summit Reserve variants of the Grand Cherokee in the US market, the package adds darkened cosmetic elements to the SUV. Aside from the package Jeep also introduced a new Hydro Blue Pearl paint option for the Grand Cherokee set to become available from later in the year.

Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America said, “the stunning High Altitude appearance package and the new premium Hydro Blue exterior paint option gives the Grand Cherokee 4xe a customized look for those who want the peak of capability, performance and luxury with unique exterior style.”

High Altitude package adds darkened cosmetic elements to the Grand Cherokee.

The High Altitude package adds gloss-black cosmetic elements to the Grand Cherokee such as the new design 21-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, the Jeep seven-slat grille and the badging on the SUV. The package will be available as an option in the above-mentioned variants on the Grand Cherokee 4xe. The new blue paint shade meanwhile is available on the same two trim levels as well as on the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland. Jeep says both will be available on the Grand Cherokee from later in the year with the High Altitude package also to be offered with the larger three-row Grand Cherokee L.

Jeep has made no changes to the 4xe powertrain of the Grand Cherokee with the SUV continuing to feature a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine working in conjunction with an electric motor. Jeep claims an all-electric driving range of up to 40km for the SUV.

Cabin has all the tech from the standard Grand Cherokee Summit.

The new Grand Cherokee is also due to arrive in India later this year. The SUV is set to be Jeep's flagship model for India with Jeep set to locally assemble the SUV in India from the start. Jeep has confirmed that the India-spec SUV will use a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Four-wheel drive too will be available.

The Grand Cherokee is expected to arrive in the second half of the year following the launch of the new Meridian.