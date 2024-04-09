Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition Model Teased Ahead Of Launch

Jeep India has put out a teaser announcing the comeback of its Night Eagle limited edition model, and looking at the first glimpse of the SUV, it appears to be the Compass like before. The Night Eagle limited edition trim was introduced for the Compass, and the SUV was on sale in India until last year. While the company hasn’t given a launch date yet, the teaser put out on Jeep India’s social media handles says that the SUV will arrive soon.

Limited edition, Unlimited thrills. For the limitless you. Coming soon. #OwnTheNight pic.twitter.com/OvWEMIAvlo — Jeep India (@JeepIndia) April 8, 2024 undefined undefined

Now not much is revealed in this teaser, however, as seen with the previous version, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is essentially an all-black version of the existing Compass. The Night Edition is likely to be based on the Limited variant of the Compass. In fact, we can see a portion of the front grille in the teaser which shows a black paint job and a fair bit of gloss black treatment, which we believe will be used both on the outside and inside.

Also Read: 2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is essentially an all-black version of the existing Compass

While earlier, the Compass Night Eagle edition was offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, at the moment, the SUV is only offered in diesel guise. This means, the Night Eagle edition will also feature the same 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine, which is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The Limited variant of the Compass is priced from Rs. 26.19 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Now, while the regular Compass diesel does get the option of both a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic torque converter unit, the previous Compass Night Eagle was only offered with the former. So, it remains to be seen whether the new limited edition model gets the automatic option or not.

Now, the Limited variant of the Compass is priced from Rs. 26.19 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Taking that into consideration, we would expect prices for the new 2024 Jeep Compass Night Eagle limited edition to start from Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom).