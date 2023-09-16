2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
16-Sep-23 03:12 PM IST
Highlights
- 2024 Jeep Compass gets new Diesel-automatic 4x2 variants
- New special edition BlackShark edition positioned below top-spec Model S
- Available solely with the 2.0-litre diesel engine
The Jeep Compass has been updated for the 2024 model year getting minor styling tweaks, new variants and new drivetrain options. With prices starting from Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the base Compass Sport is now more affordable by about Rs 1.24 lakh. The Compass automatic range meanwhile, now starts from Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom) – down from the previous Rs 29.84 lakh. Full pricing is currently awaited.
The SUV is also only available with a diesel engine for the 2024 model year with sales of the petrol model having been halted since back in May 2023 owing to supply chain constraints.
Also read: Jeep Wrangler Crosses 50 Lakh Units Global Sales Milestone
On the design front, the updated Jeep Compass gets tweaks to the grille along with new alloy wheel designs for 2024. New for 2024 is a BlackShark edition, based on the Limited variant, that features gloss black cosmetic elements in the grille and on the lower bumper, black alloy wheels and body-coloured cladding. The BlackShark edition also features black upholstery within the cabin with red highlights.
The 2024 Jeep Compass will be available in a total of six variants – Sport, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited, BlackShark and Model S.
Also read: Jeep India Hikes Prices Of The Compass And Meridian SUVs
On the powertrain front, the 2024 Compass is solely available with a diesel engine though it now gets the option of a new drivetrain. While previously available only available in 4x4 spec with the 9-speed automatic, buyers will now get the option of the auto ‘box in 4x2 spec. Jeep says India is the only market to receive this powertrain option for now. The 6-speed manual gearbox continues to be offered solely in 4x2 spec.
On the equipment front, the Compass continues to offer kit such as LED headlamps (projectors on top variants), a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more.
The Compass goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Citroen C5 Aircross.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-16248 second ago
As with the currently available Upland and X, the Overland gets variant-specific cosmetic tweaks to the cabin and exterior.
-9043 second ago
The 2024 Jeep Compass is solely available with a diesel engine but gets the addition of a new 4x2 diesel automatic variant.
-6124 second ago
Acer unveiled its e-scooter model, the MUVI-125-4G, at the ongoing e-mobility expo in Greater Noida
-564 second ago
New jointly-owned ChargeScape platform will eliminate the need for individual integrations between automakers and electric utilities, offering these utilities access to EV battery energy from a broad range of vehicles.
1 hour ago
The e-buses will be used by GreenCell’s intercity bus operation NueGo.
2 hours ago
Carmaker first showcased the gearbox option in August this year at the Indonesia International Auto Show.
19 hours ago
The special edition Lexus sports coupe gets aero styling elements and a blue-finished interior.
20 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the new Karizma XMR at its plant. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin soon.
20 hours ago
The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options on the digital console: Active and Braking regen
22 hours ago
Here’s how the EQE compares with the rest of its rivals on paper.
-16248 second ago
As with the currently available Upland and X, the Overland gets variant-specific cosmetic tweaks to the cabin and exterior.
2 hours ago
Carmaker first showcased the gearbox option in August this year at the Indonesia International Auto Show.
23 hours ago
For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.
23 hours ago
The all-electric Range Rover is expected to debut sometime next year as Land Rover’s first EV.
23 hours ago
Bookings for the new Citroen C3 Aircross have opened for a token of Rs. 25,000. It will be launched at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).