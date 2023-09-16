Login

2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh

The 2024 Jeep Compass is solely available with a diesel engine but gets the addition of a new 4x2 diesel automatic variant.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

16-Sep-23 03:12 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2024 Jeep Compass gets new Diesel-automatic 4x2 variants
  • New special edition BlackShark edition positioned below top-spec Model S
  • Available solely with the 2.0-litre diesel engine

The Jeep Compass has been updated for the 2024 model year getting minor styling tweaks, new variants and new drivetrain options. With prices starting from Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the base Compass Sport is now more affordable by about Rs 1.24 lakh. The Compass automatic range meanwhile, now starts from Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom) – down from the previous Rs 29.84 lakh. Full pricing is currently awaited.

The SUV is also only available with a diesel engine for the 2024 model year with sales of the petrol model having been halted since back in May 2023 owing to supply chain constraints.

 

Also read: Jeep Wrangler Crosses 50 Lakh Units Global Sales Milestone
 

On the design front, the updated Jeep Compass gets tweaks to the grille along with new alloy wheel designs for 2024. New for 2024 is a BlackShark edition, based on the Limited variant, that features gloss black cosmetic elements in the grille and on the lower bumper, black alloy wheels and body-coloured cladding. The BlackShark edition also features black upholstery within the cabin with red highlights.

 

The 2024 Jeep Compass will be available in a total of six variants – Sport, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited, BlackShark and Model S.

 

Also read: Jeep India Hikes Prices Of The Compass And Meridian SUVs
 

On the powertrain front, the 2024 Compass is solely available with a diesel engine though it now gets the option of a new drivetrain. While previously available only available in 4x4 spec with the 9-speed automatic, buyers will now get the option of the auto ‘box in 4x2 spec. Jeep says India is the only market to receive this powertrain option for now. The 6-speed manual gearbox continues to be offered solely in 4x2 spec.

On the equipment front, the Compass continues to offer kit such as LED headlamps (projectors on top variants), a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more.

 

The Compass goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

# Jeep India# Jeep Compass# Jeep Compass SUV# Jeep Compass India# SUV# SUVs# Family Car# Diesel# Diesel SUV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on

Jeep Compass
8.2
0
10
Jeep Compass

Starts at ₹ 20.99 - 32.67 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Compass Specifications
View Compass Features

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Jeep Meridian Overland Revealed; Third Special Edition Variant Of SUV For India
Jeep Meridian Overland Revealed; Third Special Edition Variant Of SUV For India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16248 second ago

As with the currently available Upland and X, the Overland gets variant-specific cosmetic tweaks to the cabin and exterior.

2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh
2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-9043 second ago

The 2024 Jeep Compass is solely available with a diesel engine but gets the addition of a new 4x2 diesel automatic variant.

Acer Partners With eBikeGo; Unveils Muvi-125-4G Electric Scooter
Acer Partners With eBikeGo; Unveils Muvi-125-4G Electric Scooter
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-6124 second ago

Acer unveiled its e-scooter model, the MUVI-125-4G, at the ongoing e-mobility expo in Greater Noida

BMW, Ford, and Honda Partner To Optimise EV Grid Services In North America
BMW, Ford, and Honda Partner To Optimise EV Grid Services In North America
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-564 second ago

New jointly-owned ChargeScape platform will eliminate the need for individual integrations between automakers and electric utilities, offering these utilities access to EV battery energy from a broad range of vehicles.

VECV To Supply GreenCell Mobility With 1,000 Electric Intercity Buses Over Next 5 Years
VECV To Supply GreenCell Mobility With 1,000 Electric Intercity Buses Over Next 5 Years
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The e-buses will be used by GreenCell’s intercity bus operation NueGo.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India Launch By End-2023
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India Launch By End-2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Carmaker first showcased the gearbox option in August this year at the Indonesia International Auto Show.

Lexus LC500h Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.50 Crore
Lexus LC500h Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.50 Crore
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The special edition Lexus sports coupe gets aero styling elements and a blue-finished interior.

Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon
Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the new Karizma XMR at its plant. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin soon.

Ather 450X's Digital Console Receives OTA Update, Now Displays Active Regeneration
Ather 450X's Digital Console Receives OTA Update, Now Displays Active Regeneration
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options on the digital console: Active and Braking regen

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV vs Rivals In Numbers: Range, Battery, Performance And Dimensions Compared
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV vs Rivals In Numbers: Range, Battery, Performance And Dimensions Compared
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Here’s how the EQE compares with the rest of its rivals on paper.

Jeep Meridian Overland Revealed; Third Special Edition Variant Of SUV For India
Jeep Meridian Overland Revealed; Third Special Edition Variant Of SUV For India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16248 second ago

As with the currently available Upland and X, the Overland gets variant-specific cosmetic tweaks to the cabin and exterior.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India Launch By End-2023
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India Launch By End-2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Carmaker first showcased the gearbox option in August this year at the Indonesia International Auto Show.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.

Land Rover India To Open Orderbooks For Range Rover EV By Late-2023
Land Rover India To Open Orderbooks For Range Rover EV By Late-2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The all-electric Range Rover is expected to debut sometime next year as Land Rover’s first EV.

Citroen C3 Aircross To Be Priced From Rs. 9.99 Lakh; Bookings Open
Citroen C3 Aircross To Be Priced From Rs. 9.99 Lakh; Bookings Open
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Bookings for the new Citroen C3 Aircross have opened for a token of Rs. 25,000. It will be launched at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn