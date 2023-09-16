2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh

The Jeep Compass has been updated for the 2024 model year getting minor styling tweaks, new variants and new drivetrain options. With prices starting from Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the base Compass Sport is now more affordable by about Rs 1.24 lakh. The Compass automatic range meanwhile, now starts from Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom) – down from the previous Rs 29.84 lakh. Full pricing is currently awaited.

The SUV is also only available with a diesel engine for the 2024 model year with sales of the petrol model having been halted since back in May 2023 owing to supply chain constraints.

On the design front, the updated Jeep Compass gets tweaks to the grille along with new alloy wheel designs for 2024. New for 2024 is a BlackShark edition, based on the Limited variant, that features gloss black cosmetic elements in the grille and on the lower bumper, black alloy wheels and body-coloured cladding. The BlackShark edition also features black upholstery within the cabin with red highlights.

The 2024 Jeep Compass will be available in a total of six variants – Sport, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited, BlackShark and Model S.

On the powertrain front, the 2024 Compass is solely available with a diesel engine though it now gets the option of a new drivetrain. While previously available only available in 4x4 spec with the 9-speed automatic, buyers will now get the option of the auto ‘box in 4x2 spec. Jeep says India is the only market to receive this powertrain option for now. The 6-speed manual gearbox continues to be offered solely in 4x2 spec.

On the equipment front, the Compass continues to offer kit such as LED headlamps (projectors on top variants), a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more.

The Compass goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Citroen C5 Aircross.