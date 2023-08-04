  • Home
Jeep India Hikes Prices Of The Compass And Meridian SUVs

According to the brand's official website, both SUVs have witnessed a considerable surge in their prices
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
04-Aug-23
  • The Compass now costs up to Rs 43,000 more
  • The Meridian is now more expensive by up to Rs 3.14 lakh
  • Recently, Jeep silently dropped the entry-level variant of its Meridian SUV

The prices of Jeep India's two popular SUVs, the Compass and Meridian, have been increased. The Compass now costs up to Rs 43,000 more, and the Meridian is now more expensive by up to Rs 3.14 lakh. Although there has been no official announcement from the carmaker, the updated prices can be found on the official website.

 

Jeep Compass:

The Compass now costs up to Rs 43,000 more

 

According to Jeep India’s official website, the revised prices for its best-selling model, the Compass, now starts at Rs 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in three variants mainly; Sport, Limited, and Model-S. 

Here is a list of variant-wise prices before and after the price hike. All prices are ex-showroom.

Jeep Compass VariantsPrevious PricesNew PricesDifference in Prices
Sport 4X2 MTRs 21.44 lakhRs 21.73 lakhRs 29,333
Limited (O) 4X2 MTRs 25.64 lakhRs 25.99 lakhRs 35,000
Model-S (O) MTRs 27.84 lakhRs 28.22 lakhRs 38, 000
Limited (O) 4x4 ATRs 29.44 lakhRs 29.84 lakhRs 40,000
Model-S (O) 4x4 ATRs 31.64 lakhRs 32.07 lakhRs 43,000

The Compass continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic torque converter unit. Jeep also offers an optional 4x4 system with the Limited (O) and Model S (O) variants.

 

Also Read: Jeep Compass, Meridian Get Assured Buyback, Extended Warranty Packages

 

Jeep Meridian:

The upland edition of the Meridian SUV has witnessed the highest price hike

 

In recent events, Jeep silently dropped the entry-level variant of its Meridian SUV. The limited MT variant was delisted from the brand's official website, and the SUV now starts with the Limited (O) trim. Previously priced at Rs 32.95 lakh for the aforementioned trim, it now comes with a sticker price of Rs 33.40 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Similarly, here is a list of select variants with prices before and after the hike. All prices are ex-showroom.

Jeep Meridian VariantsPrevious PricesNew PricesDifference in Prices
Merdian X EditionRs 33.41 lakhRs 33.83 lakhRs 42,000
Limited (O) 4x2 MTRs 32.95 lakhRs 33.40 lakhRs 45,000
Limited (O) 4x2 ATRs 34.85 lakhRs 35.32 lakhRs 47,000
Limited Plus 4x2 ATRs 35.45 lakhRs 35.93 lakhRs 48,000
Limited (O) 4x4 ATRs 37.50 lakhRs 38.01 lakhRs 51,000
Limited Plus ATRs 38.10 lakhRs 38.61 lakhRs 51,000
Upland EditionRs 33.41 lakhRs 36.55 lakh Rs 3.14 lakh

Regarding the powertrain specifications, the Meridian SUV solely features a 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine that delivers 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The 4x2 model is accessible with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 4x4 version only offers a nine-speed automatic gearbox. There is no petrol engine alternative for this vehicle. The SUV claims a top speed of 198 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds.

