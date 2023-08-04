Jeep India Hikes Prices Of The Compass And Meridian SUVs

The prices of Jeep India's two popular SUVs, the Compass and Meridian, have been increased. The Compass now costs up to Rs 43,000 more, and the Meridian is now more expensive by up to Rs 3.14 lakh. Although there has been no official announcement from the carmaker, the updated prices can be found on the official website.

Jeep Compass:

The Compass now costs up to Rs 43,000 more

According to Jeep India’s official website, the revised prices for its best-selling model, the Compass, now starts at Rs 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in three variants mainly; Sport, Limited, and Model-S.

Here is a list of variant-wise prices before and after the price hike. All prices are ex-showroom.

Jeep Compass Variants Previous Prices New Prices Difference in Prices Sport 4X2 MT Rs 21.44 lakh Rs 21.73 lakh Rs 29,333 Limited (O) 4X2 MT Rs 25.64 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh Rs 35,000 Model-S (O) MT Rs 27.84 lakh Rs 28.22 lakh Rs 38, 000 Limited (O) 4x4 AT Rs 29.44 lakh Rs 29.84 lakh Rs 40,000 Model-S (O) 4x4 AT Rs 31.64 lakh Rs 32.07 lakh Rs 43,000

The Compass continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic torque converter unit. Jeep also offers an optional 4x4 system with the Limited (O) and Model S (O) variants.

Also Read: Jeep Compass, Meridian Get Assured Buyback, Extended Warranty Packages

Jeep Meridian:

The upland edition of the Meridian SUV has witnessed the highest price hike

In recent events, Jeep silently dropped the entry-level variant of its Meridian SUV. The limited MT variant was delisted from the brand's official website, and the SUV now starts with the Limited (O) trim. Previously priced at Rs 32.95 lakh for the aforementioned trim, it now comes with a sticker price of Rs 33.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similarly, here is a list of select variants with prices before and after the hike. All prices are ex-showroom.

Jeep Meridian Variants Previous Prices New Prices Difference in Prices Merdian X Edition Rs 33.41 lakh Rs 33.83 lakh Rs 42,000 Limited (O) 4x2 MT Rs 32.95 lakh Rs 33.40 lakh Rs 45,000 Limited (O) 4x2 AT Rs 34.85 lakh Rs 35.32 lakh Rs 47,000 Limited Plus 4x2 AT Rs 35.45 lakh Rs 35.93 lakh Rs 48,000 Limited (O) 4x4 AT Rs 37.50 lakh Rs 38.01 lakh Rs 51,000 Limited Plus AT Rs 38.10 lakh Rs 38.61 lakh Rs 51,000 Upland Edition Rs 33.41 lakh Rs 36.55 lakh Rs 3.14 lakh

Regarding the powertrain specifications, the Meridian SUV solely features a 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine that delivers 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The 4x2 model is accessible with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 4x4 version only offers a nine-speed automatic gearbox. There is no petrol engine alternative for this vehicle. The SUV claims a top speed of 198 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds.