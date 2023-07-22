Jeep Compass, Meridian Get Assured Buyback, Extended Warranty Packages

The Jeep Compass and Meridian SUVs are now available with a new assured buyback and extended warranty program. Jeep India has partnered with ALD Automotive to introduce new packages under its Jeep Adventure Assured program targeting the two SUVs. Buyers will now be able to avail of comprehensive schemes including extended warranty, assured buyback and comprehensive insurance for the first year at EMIs starting at Rs 39,999.



This program will be initially available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Ahmedabad. The company has said that it will make the packages available in other cities based on demand.



Jeep says that the new program offers customers comprehensive ownership packages for the Compass and Meridian, at EMIs that are 27 per cent lower than usual.



ALD Automotive guarantees a buyback of up to 55 per cent of the vehicle's ex-showroom cost for terms ranging from 3 to 4 years, with a mileage limit of up to 20,000 kilometers per year.



Jeep says that customers will not only be offered extended warranty covers under the plans but it will also cover annual maintenance and repairs, including routine services, inspections, as well as repairs that are not covered by the warranty such as tires and batteries.



The program will also provide 24x7 roadside assistance across the country.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operation and Deputy

Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “With ALD as our trusted partner, we are thrilled to offer customers exceptional benefits and peace of mind throughout their journey with Jeep. We are confident that Adventure Assured will exceed their expectations and solidify our position as a customer-centric brand and aiding the dream of owning an Authentic Jeep SUV more accessible.”



