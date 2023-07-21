  • Home
Jeep Meridian Base Model Discontinued; Now Available In 5 Variants

The entry-level variant Limited MT has been dropped, and the line-up now starts with Limited (O) trim for the Compass.
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
21-Jul-23 05:40 PM IST
Meridian.jpg
Highlights
  • The line-up now starts with the Limited (O) trim priced at Rs 32.95 lakh
  • The Meridian SUV was launched in India in May 2022
  • It is only offered with a 2.0-litre, MultiJet II diesel engine producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque

Jeep India has discontinued the entry-level variant of its SUV, the Jeep Meridian. The Limited MT variant has been dropped from the line-up and the SUV now starts with the Limited (O) trim which comes with a sticker price of Rs 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The official India website shows the updated variant list. However, the brand has not stated the reason for it being discontinued. 

The Meridian was launched in India in May 2022, and it is based on the same platform as the brand's best-selling compact SUV, the Jeep Compass. To simplify, It is essentially the extended three-row version of the mid-size SUV. As for its Variants, the American automotive manufacturer recently introduced two limited-edition trims for the Meridian in India, Meridian X and Meridian Upland variants. 

 

Also Read: Actor Wamiqa Gabbi Brings Home A Jeep Meridian

 

According to the official Jeep India website, here is a detailed list of variants which are currently available with their prices respectively. 

Jeep Meridian Variants

Prices

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 MT

Rs 32.95 lakh

Meridian Upland 4x2 MT

Rs 32.95 lakh

Meridian Upland 4x2 AT

Rs 34.85 lakh

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT

Rs 34.85 lakh

Meridian Limited Plus 4x2 AT

Rs 35.45 lakh

Meridian X 4x2 AT

Rs 35.45 lakh

Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT

Rs 37.50 lakh

Meridian Upland 4x4 AT

Rs 37.50 lakh

Meridian Limited Plus 4x4 AT

Rs 38.10 lakh

Meridian X 4x4 AT

Rs 38.10 lakh

As for the powertrain details, the Meridian is only offered with a 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The 4x2 version is available with both six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmission options, while the 4x4 version is only available with the nine-speed automatic gearbox. There is no petrol engine option for the SUV. The claimed top speed is 198 kmph and it does the 0-100 kmph stint in 10.8 seconds. 

On the feature front, it comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets a 9-speaker Alpine system, a 10.2-inch digital instruments cluster, wireless charging, power-adjustable front seats with memory seat function for the driver's seat only, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera. As for safety, it gets six airbags, hill-start assist and hill-descent control, which is only available on 4x4 trims. 

 

Also Read: Jeep India Introduces Monsoon Shield Campaign For Its Customers

 

As for it's rivals in India, it goes up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and of course the MG Gloster.

