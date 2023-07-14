  • Home
Actor Wamiqa Gabbi Brings Home A Jeep Meridian

The news was shared by the actor on her social media account
By Carandbike Team
4 mins read
14-Jul-23 04:48 PM IST
Highlights
  • The car she purchased is the Jeep Meridian, a spacious 7-seater SUV
  • It is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder MultiJet diesel engine, capable of producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque
  • The price of the Jeep Meridian ranges from Rs 32.95 lakh to Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom)

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who is gaining popularity in Punjabi, Hindi, and South cinema, recently gifted herself her first car. She proudly shared a video on her social media account while taking delivery of her new prized possession, a brand-new Jeep Meridian in Mumbai.

The 7-seater SUV from Jeep India is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder MultiJet diesel engine, capable of producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The FWD trims come with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while the Limited (O) trim offers a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard and an optional feature on the Limited variants. The SUV is offered in seven different variants, including Two special editions launched in April 2023. 

 

Also Read: Actor Arjun Bijlani Takes Delivery Of His Brand-New Mercedes-Benz GLS

 

The price of the Jeep Meridian ranges from Rs 32.95 lakh to Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jeep Meridian rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq in our market.

 

As for the actor herself, Wamiqa was last seen in movies like 83 and Kali Jotta, along with the web series Modern Love: Mumbai. She will be next seen in director Vishal Bharadwaj's Khufiya.

