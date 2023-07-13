  • Home
Actor Arjun Bijlani Takes Delivery Of His Brand-New Mercedes-Benz GLS

Arjun Bijlani has purchased the Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC, which is worth Rs 1.29 crore.
By Carandbike Team
13-Jul-23 03:28 PM IST
Highlights
  • The actor was snapped with his family while taking delivery of his swanky new car
  • The GLS 400d 4MATIC is a luxurious 7-seater SUV
  • It goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 238 kmph

Arjun Bijlani, an Indian actor who is predominantly seen in reality shows and Hindi television, has added a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLS to his garage. The GLS 400d 4MATIC is a luxury SUV worth Rs 1.29 crore. The Actor has posted a video of him and his family taking delivery of his swanky new car at a Mercedes-Benz showroom, in Mumbai. This luxurious SUV is a favourite among the celebrity crowd and is owned by many actors and actresses from Bollywood. Arjun opted to have the car in the Obsidian black shade.

The GLS 400d 4MATIC is a 7-seat SUV powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-diesel engine that produces almost 327 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. Despite weighing 2.5 tonnes, it has a 0 to 100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 238 kmph. The car comes with many features, like a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest MBUX user interface, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera, and a digital instrument cluster.

 

Also Read: Huma Qureshi's Women's Day treat - a luxurious new Mercedes-Benz GLS

 

Arjun Bijlani is a renowned actor in the TV industry and has starred in shows like Left Right Left and Naagin. He was the winner of the stunt television series, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

car
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Starts at ₹ 1 Crore
0
8.4
10
c&b expert Rating

