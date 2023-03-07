Huma Qureshi Gifts Herself A New Mercedes-Benz GLS

Bollywood actress, Huma Qureshi has taken delivery of a new Mercedes-Benz GLS. The Mercedes GLS 400d 4MATIC is currently priced at Rs. 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). The car is a favourite among the celebrity crowd and is owned by many actors and actresses from Bollywood. Huma opted to have the car in a black shade.

The GLS 400d 4MATIC is a 7-seater SUV powered by a 3.0 Litre straight-six turbo-diesel engine that produces almost 327 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. It has a 0 to 100 kmph time of 6.3 secs and has a top-speed of 238 kmph despite weighing a massive 2.5 tons. The car comes with many features like a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest MBUX user interface, 13-speaker Burmester sound system, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree parking camera and a digital instrument cluster.

Huma Qureshi has talked about her love for SUVs and previously owned a Mercedes-Benz GLE. The actress has been in Bollywood for quite some time having first achieved fame through the Anurag Kashyap directorial Gangs of Wasseypur. Her most recent hit was Monica O’ My Darling which premiered on Netflix last year. She has a few projects lined up and will soon be seen Pooja Meri Jaan and Tarla.