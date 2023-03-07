  • Home
  • News
  • Huma Qureshi Gifts Herself A New Mercedes-Benz GLS

Huma Qureshi Gifts Herself A New Mercedes-Benz GLS

The GLS 400d 4MATIC is a 7-seater SUV powered by a 3.0 Litre straight-six turbo-diesel engine
authorBy carandbike Team
4 mins read
07-Mar-23 06:51 PM IST
GLS.jpg

Bollywood actress, Huma Qureshi has taken delivery of a new Mercedes-Benz GLS. The Mercedes GLS 400d 4MATIC is currently priced at Rs. 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). The car is a favourite among the celebrity crowd and is owned by many actors and actresses from Bollywood. Huma opted to have the car in a black shade.

The GLS 400d 4MATIC is a 7-seater SUV powered by a 3.0 Litre straight-six turbo-diesel engine that produces almost 327 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. It has a 0 to 100 kmph time of 6.3 secs and has a top-speed of 238 kmph despite weighing a massive 2.5 tons. The car comes with many features like a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest MBUX user interface, 13-speaker Burmester sound system, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree parking camera and a digital instrument cluster. 

Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 400d 4MATIC

Huma Qureshi has talked about her love for SUVs and previously owned a Mercedes-Benz GLE. The actress has been in Bollywood for quite some time having first achieved fame through the Anurag Kashyap directorial Gangs of Wasseypur. Her most recent hit was Monica O’ My Darling which premiered on Netflix last year. She has a few projects lined up and will soon be seen Pooja Meri Jaan and Tarla.

Related Articles
Mercedes-Benz Begins Building Battery Recycling Factory In Southern Germany
Mercedes-Benz Begins Building Battery Recycling Factory In Southern Germany
4 days ago
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Interior Debuts With New MBUX Superscreen
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Interior Debuts With New MBUX Superscreen
12 days ago
Luminar, Mercedes-Benz Expand Deal For Self-Driving Tech
Luminar, Mercedes-Benz Expand Deal For Self-Driving Tech
12 days ago
VW, Mercedes-Benz Urge Berlin To Accelerate EV Charging Network Expansion: Report
VW, Mercedes-Benz Urge Berlin To Accelerate EV Charging Network Expansion: Report
12 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
  • 63,867 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
3.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹8,399
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Alpha Petrol
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
  • 5,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
21.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
car
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Starts at ₹ 1 Crore
0
7.6
10
c&b expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz Cars

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line