Jeep Meridian Upland, Meridian X Editions Launched In India; Priced From Rs 33.41 Lakh

To rev up interest in its three-row SUV, Jeep India has launched two special editions of the Meridian SUV – named the Meridian Upland and Meridian X. Prices for the special editions start at Rs 33.41 lakh, a premium of Rs 46,000 over the standard Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 variant, while the range-topping version costs Rs 38.47 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) – nearly Rs 1 lakh more than the Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 trim. And as their names suggest, the Meridian X is aimed at the urban dweller, while the Meridian Upland is targeted at the adventure-seekers.

Also Read: Updated Jeep Wrangler Unveiled With Styling & Mechanical Tweaks

The Meridian X features body-coloured cladding and a grey roof.

The special editions bring two new shades to the Meridian colour palette – the Meridian X sports the ‘Silvery Moon’ scheme, while the Meridian Upland features ‘Galaxy Blue’ paint. Both editions have visual differentiators – the Meridian X is fitted with body-coloured cladding and side mouldings, a grey roof and alloy wheels with grey pockets. Other feature additions for the Meridian X include side steps, puddle lamps and ambient interior lighting.

Also Read: Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Unique to the Meridian Upland are the bonnet decal and a functional roof rack.

The Meridian Upland, meanwhile, has a unique bonnet decal, and is also equipped with a functional roof rack and side steps, in addition to a host of accessories including splash guards, a boot organiser, sunshades, cargo mats, a tyre inflator.

To buyers of both special editions, Jeep will also offer an 11.6-inch rear seat entertainment screen – which costs Rs 34,233 – at half its retail price.

Commenting on the launch of the special editions, Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep India, said, "We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, appealing to a wider customer base."

No mechanical changes have been made to the Meridian, so it continues with its 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine that produces a peak 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The 4x2 version is available with both six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmission options, while the 4x4 version is only available with the nine-speed automatic gearbox.