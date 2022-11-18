Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Jeep has brought the Grand Cherokee back to India with the new fifth-generation model. Priced at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Grand Cherokee sits on an all-new architecture, along with getting an interior and exterior design that has evolved over the previous model. While we are yet to drive the SUV in India we take a look at how it stacks up against rivals.

With the Grand Cherokee available as a petrol-only SUV, we have limited this comparison to just the petrol-powered SUVs in the segment.

Engines

Jeep Grand Cherokee Land Rover Discovery BMW X5 Audi Q7 Volvo XC90 Engine 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 2.0-litre turbo-petrol / 3.0-litre turbo-petrol 3.0-litre, turbo-petrol 3.0-litre, turbo-petrol 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol Cylinders 4 cyls 4 cyls / 6 cyls 6 cyls 6 cyls 4 cyls Power 269 bhp 296 bhp / 355 bhp 335 bhp 335 bhp 296 bhp Torque 400 Nm 400 Nm / 500 Nm 450 Nm 500 Nm 420 Nm Gearbox 8-speed AT 8-speed AT 8-speed AT 8-speed AT 8-speed AT

The Grand Cherokee is available only with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine while some rivals offer larger displacement 6-cylinder units. Both the Audi Q7 and BMW X5 petrol feature six-cylinder engines only while the Land Rover Discovery can be optioned with either a four or a six-cylinder engine. The XC90 is limited to just a four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

On paper, the Jeep is the least powerful unit at 269 bhp and 400 Nm. The 2.0-litre Discovery and the Volvo XC90 make an identical 296 bhp though the Volvo makes 20 Nm more torque. Coming to the six-cylinders, the Q7 and Discovery make the most torque at 500 Nm with the latter edging out the Audi at 355 bhp as against 335 bhp. The BMW X5 develops 335 bhp, identical to the Q7 though it is down on torque at 450 Nm. All SUVs use 8-speed automatic gearboxes as standard.

The Grand Cherokee also goes up against the likes of the Mercedes GLE though the latter is only available with a pair of diesel engines.

Dimensions

Jeep Grand Cherokee* Land Rover Discovery BMW X5 Audi Q7 Volvo XC90 Length 4914 mm 4956 mm 4922 mm 5064 mm 4953 mm Width 1968 mm 2073 mm 2004 mm 1970 mm 2008 mm Height 1799 mm 1888 mm 1745 mm 1703 mm 1773 mm Wheelbase 2964 mm 2923 mm 2975 mm 2999 mm 2984 mm

*Dimensions for the international model.

Jeep has yet to reveal the dimensions for the India-spec Grand Cherokee though they are likely to be similar to the global model. In terms of size, the Grand Cherokee is the shortest in length though at over 4.9 metres long it remains at par with the rest of the segment. The Q7 is the longest SUV here in both length and wheelbase while the Discovery is the widest and tallest. The Discovery however has the shortest wheelbase here.

At Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand Cherokee is the most affordable model here followed by the BMW X5, prices for which start at Rs. 79.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the Q7 start at Rs. 83.32 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Discovery is priced from Rs. 93.90 lakh (ex-showroom).