Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The new Grand Cherokee is available in a single variant in India and powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
18-Nov-22
Highlights
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee compared against rivals in specifications
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee priced at Rs. 77.50 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • Comparison with BMW X5, Land Rover Discovery, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90

Jeep has brought the Grand Cherokee back to India with the new fifth-generation model. Priced at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Grand Cherokee sits on an all-new architecture, along with getting an interior and exterior design that has evolved over the previous model. While we are yet to drive the SUV in India we take a look at how it stacks up against rivals.

With the Grand Cherokee available as a petrol-only SUV, we have limited this comparison to just the petrol-powered SUVs in the segment. 

Engines

 Jeep Grand CherokeeLand Rover DiscoveryBMW X5Audi Q7Volvo XC90
Engine2.0-litre turbo-petrol2.0-litre turbo-petrol / 3.0-litre turbo-petrol3.0-litre, turbo-petrol3.0-litre, turbo-petrol2.0-litre, turbo-petrol
Cylinders4 cyls4 cyls / 6 cyls6 cyls6 cyls4 cyls
Power269 bhp296 bhp / 355 bhp335 bhp335 bhp296 bhp
Torque400 Nm400 Nm / 500 Nm450 Nm500 Nm420 Nm
Gearbox8-speed AT8-speed AT8-speed AT8-speed AT8-speed AT

The Grand Cherokee is available only with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine while some rivals offer larger displacement 6-cylinder units. Both the Audi Q7 and BMW X5 petrol feature six-cylinder engines only while the Land Rover Discovery can be optioned with either a four or a six-cylinder engine. The XC90 is limited to just a four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

On paper, the Jeep is the least powerful unit at 269 bhp and 400 Nm. The 2.0-litre Discovery and the Volvo XC90 make an identical 296 bhp though the Volvo makes 20 Nm more torque. Coming to the six-cylinders, the Q7 and Discovery make the most torque at 500 Nm with the latter edging out the Audi at 355 bhp as against 335 bhp. The BMW X5 develops 335 bhp, identical to the Q7 though it is down on torque at 450 Nm. All SUVs use 8-speed automatic gearboxes as standard.

The Grand Cherokee also goes up against the likes of the Mercedes GLE though the latter is only available with a pair of diesel engines.

Dimensions

 Jeep Grand Cherokee*Land Rover DiscoveryBMW X5Audi Q7Volvo XC90
Length4914 mm4956 mm4922 mm5064 mm4953 mm
Width1968 mm2073 mm2004 mm1970 mm2008 mm
Height1799 mm1888 mm1745 mm1703 mm1773 mm
Wheelbase2964 mm2923 mm2975 mm2999 mm2984 mm

*Dimensions for the international model.

Jeep has yet to reveal the dimensions for the India-spec Grand Cherokee though they are likely to be similar to the global model. In terms of size, the Grand Cherokee is the shortest in length though at over 4.9 metres long it remains at par with the rest of the segment. The Q7 is the longest SUV here in both length and wheelbase while the Discovery is the widest and tallest. The Discovery however has the shortest wheelbase here.

At Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand Cherokee is the most affordable model here followed by the BMW X5, prices for which start at Rs. 79.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the Q7 start at Rs. 83.32 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Discovery is priced from Rs. 93.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

