Updated Jeep Wrangler Unveiled With Styling & Mechanical Tweaks

Jeep has unveiled the updated Wrangler range ahead of its sales commencing in the USA later this year. On display at the New York Auto Show 2023, the 2024 model year Wrangler gets subtle cosmetic updates to the exterior with the most noticeable change coming to the grille. The 2024 model year cars get a smaller seven-slot grille with a darkened finish to the slots. There are also a range of new alloy wheels and should you opt for the Rubicon Jeep now offers a factory-fitted winch.

Inside the cabin, the center console is partially redesigned and now houses a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen running the latest Uconnect 5 and offering wireless smartphone integration. The move to the larger screen has also necessitated a change in the design of the air-con vents which are now slim rectangular units under the touchscreen. The outgoing model had circular vents flanking the touchscreen. The 4xe models additionally are offered with the Battery Box pack – the models get additional 120-volt outlets capable of powering some appliances.

There’s more by way of features as well. The 2024 Wrangler gets kit such as a one-touch open power top, 12-way electric adjustable front seats, curtain airbags, off-road camera, Advanced driver aids, cruise control with stop function. Models are also offered with a Trail Offroad guide built into the infotainment system showcasing popular off-road trails such as California's Rubicon Trail and the Hell's Revenge at Moab in Utah.

Moving to changes under the skin, depending on the model, the Wrangler gets a new Dana 44 HD full float rear axle as well as a new 100:1 crawl ratio for low range. Jeep says that the upgraded rear axle not only offers improved performance off-road but also makes the Wrangler capable of towing heavier loads. Jeep also says that the Wrangler has received structural updates to improve occupant protection in case of side impacts.

Jeep says no changes have been made to the engine line-up with buyers in the US market offered with a range of four-, six- and eight-cylinder petrol engines.