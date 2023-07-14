Jeep India Introduces Monsoon Shield Campaign For Its Customers

Jeep India has introduced a special Monsoon Campaign for its customers, aimed at helping them take care of their Jeeps during the rainy season. This campaign offers a range of benefits and preventive maintenance checks exclusively for Jeep owners in India. The campaign will be available until July 31, 2023.

Announcing the Jeep Monsoon Campaign, Aditya Jairaj, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Jeep India Operations, commented, "Jeep brand vehicles are meant for the outdoors. As the monsoon season approaches, we at Jeep India are committed to keeping our customers safe and ensuring their vehicles are prepared to conquer any challenge that comes their way. We are delighted to welcome you to the Jeep Monsoon Camp to ensure your Jeep is ready to conquer any downpour and embark on a worry-free adventure with confidence."

During this campaign, Jeep customers can take advantage of a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check. In addition, they can enjoy attractive discounts on accessories, spare parts, merchandise, and services to ensure their Jeep SUVs perform at their best.

Here are the key highlights of the Jeep Monsoon Shield Campaign:

A complimentary 40-point vehicle health check

10 per cent discount on select accessories

10 per cent discount on select spare parts

Up to 50 per cent discount on select merchandise

10 per cent discount on care treatments

Free alignment and balancing with four tyre replacements

50 per cent discount on alignment and balancing with two tire replacements

5 per cent discount on battery replacement

Fiat Service Promotion Camp with Euro Repair Parts offers basic service packages for Fiat vehicles only. (Petrol - Rs 3750 and Diesel - Rs 4099).

To make it convenient for customers, the Monsoon Camp will be held at authorised Jeep service facilities across various cities in India. Customers can visit their nearest authorised Jeep dealership to learn more about the offers available through the Monsoon Campaign.